Ilijah Paul, Adam Larsson Named to USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for Round 2

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC began its 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup run with two matches in three days and secured victory in both. First was a win over Spokane Velocity and then the Crisp-and-Kelp followed it up with a 3-2 win over Orange County SC. For his dominant, two-goal performance in the match, Ilijah Paul has earned starting XI honors in the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of Round for round two, while Adam Larsson snags a spot on the bench for his impressive one goal, one assist outing.

Paul's Team of the Round performance featured a brace on four shots, bringing his total goals for the season to seven in all competitions, four of which have come against Orange County SC. In addition, Paul completed 17 of 20 passes for a 87.5% passing accuracy and recorded one clearance and three recoveries defensively.

Larsson's performance included an assist on the opening goal for Monterey Bay FC and was highlighted by the game-winning goal - his first official goal for the club in the 85th minute of the match. In addition, Larsson recorded three chances created with two shots on target, five duels won, and three fouls won.

Below is the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for Round 2 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Gunther Rankenburg (GVL)

Defenders - Shawn Smart (LV), Morey Doner (OAK), David Garcia (SPK)

Midfielders - Ilijah Paul (MB), Jay Tee Kamara (PHP), Samuel Careaga (HFD), Hope Avayevu (PHX)

Forwards - JC Obregon Jr. (WES), Christian Chaney (CLT), Francisco Bonfiglio (MIA)

Coach - Bobby Murphy (PHP)

Bench - Adam Larsson (MB), Jared Mazzola (SAC), Josh Ramos (CHA), Lee Desmond (SAC), Diego Mercado (MIA), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Natty James (POR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.