Monterey Bay Tops Spokane Velocity in USL Jägermeister Cup Debut

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (3 points, 2nd in Group 1) defeated Spokane Velocity (3 points, 3rd in Group 1) 1-0 at Cardinale Stadium in the club's USL Jägermeister Cup debut. Pierce Gallaway scored his first professional goal and the first for his hometown club in all competitions with the lone, game-winning score just four minutes into the match.

Monterey Bay earned a chance right out of the gates in the opening minute of the match with Luke Ivanovic intercepting a pass inside the box. Ivanovic cut to his left past the goalkeeper, but his shot on target was cleared off the line by a Spokane Velocity defender. Keeping the pressure on, Monterey Bay bagged the opening goal just three minutes later on the end of a set piece. Ethan Bryant whipped the ball towards the far post and Gallaway neatly tapped the ball home to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the nearly immediate 1-0 lead. The visitors looked to even the score with a chance inside the box in the 24th minute, but the close-range shot missed wide to the right by Anuar Peláez.

Opportunities were hard to come by for either team over the next half hour, but some early substitutions for Monterey Bay seemingly rejuvenated the side in the second half. On his return to the pitch, Anton Søjberg was on the receiving end of a ball into the box from Malango, but his shot in the 55th minute was blocked. Spokane Velocity created their most dangerous opportunity of the match to that point in the 71st minute, but could not capitalize. With Monterey Bay's defense in a bit of a scramble, a shot by Luis Gil hit the post, leading to a quick follow-up attempt that was saved by Sam Gomez. Malango sliced another great box into the box towards Diego Gutiérrez in the 87th minute, but the ball got caught under his feet before he could shoot and Spokane managed to take it away. The visitors countered quickly for another decent look in the 89th minute, but the shot by Shavon John-Brown missed wide of the left post and Monterey Bay held on to win 1-0 in the club's opening match of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup match.

Up Next

Monterey Bay continues Jägermeister Cup play with a weekend match against Orange County SC on May 31. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7 p.m. PT. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Diego Gutierrez made his first appearance of the 2025 campaign as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute of the match, his long-awaited return from an injury he suffered in the preseason.

Anton Søjberg returned to the pitch to record his first minutes after missing the previous four matches due to an injury he suffered in New Mexico on April 23.

Information

Date: May 28, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 57°F

Attendance: 2,014

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 1

Spokane Velocity 0 0 0

MB: Pierce Gallaway (Alex Lara) 4'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-2): Sam Gomez; Grant Robinson, Jacob Muir, Alex Lara (Nico Gordon, 53'), Miles Lyons (Joel Garcia Jr., 45'); Alex Dixon (Diego Gutiérrez, 62'), Ethan Bryant, Pierce Gallaway, Luke Ivanovic; Adam Larsson (Anton Søjberg, 53'), Luther Archimède (Mayele Malango, 24')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Mobi Fehr

Spokane Velocity (5-4-1): Carlos Merancio Valdez; Javier Martin (Lucky Opara, 80'), Davíd Garcia, Camron Miller, Ish Jome (Shavon John-Brown, 64'), Derek Waldeck; Nil Vinyals (Masango Akale, 45'), Luis Gil, Jack Denton (Collin Fernandez, 80'), Andre Lewis; Anuar Peláez (Neco Brett, 64')

Subs not used: Ryan Bilichuk, Marcelo Lage

Stats Summary: MB / SPK

Shots: 8 / 24

Shots on Goal: 3 / 1

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 0 / 3

Fouls: 9 / 17

Possession: 42.3% / 57.7%

Misconduct Summary

SPK: Jack Denton (caution) 7'

SPK: Nil Vinyals (caution) 16'

MB: Anton Søjberg (caution) 57'

MB: Grant Robinson (caution) 71'

MB: Sam Gomez (caution) 90+6'

Officials

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistant Referee: Matthew Schwartz

Assistant Referee: Peter Hanson

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze







