United Soccer League, Bellevue University, United Black Players Award Fourth USL Impact Scholarship

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - In collaboration with United Black Players and Elevate Tampa Bay, the United Soccer League today announced Elizabeth Lloyd had been selected as the fourth recipient of the USL Impact Scholarship to Bellevue University, the Official Education Partner of the USL.

As part of the multi-year partnership between the USL and Bellevue University, the two organizations worked with the United Black Players and Elevate Tampa Bay to identify scholarship candidates through non-profit organizations that benefit youth in underserved communities.

From that process, Lloyd was selected, with her goal of pursuing a business degree in hopes of owning and operating a dog grooming business in the future.

"This scholarship creates opportunity," said Dr. Mary Hawkins, President of Bellevue University. "Through our partnership with the USL, and working with the United Black Players and Elevate Tampa Bay, we're proud to power Elizabeth's dream to earn a degree, become an entrepreneur and build her own business."

"The UBP is grateful to have Bellevue University and the USL continue their commitment to creating life-changing opportunities for individuals from under-served communities by awarding this annual scholarship," said UBP Vice President Duke Lacroix. "This contributes to a student's holistic journey beyond high school graduation and into higher education. Many of our UBP members can attest to the positive impact education has had on their paths both on and off the field. The UBP is excited to partner with Elevate Tampa Bay, which in its short history has demonstrated a commitment to the success of their students. We look forward to meeting and awarding the deserving recipient of this scholarship award."

"We at Elevate Tampa Bay are honored for the support of the United Soccer League and Bellevue University to remove barriers to educational achievement for our students," said Jaraux Washington, Executive Director of Elevate Tampa Bay. "Liz is an incredible person and because of this scholarship, her future will forever be changed."

Previous USL Impact Scholarship recipients have included Kamaya "Milk" Fuller, Xiolani Vargas, and Ismael Luna.

Since the beginning of their partnership, the USL and Bellevue University have awarded more than 100 scholarships to players and staff across the USL Super League, USL Championship and USL League One. Bellevue University also offers tuition assistance to club and league employees, season ticket members, and family members of staff, coaches and players.

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is one of the country's top 20 online universities and has more than 60,000 graduates worldwide. The USL works with Bellevue University on coursework and curriculum integrations, providing USL guest speakers in the classroom, and exploring mentoring, and league-based internship opportunities.

For additional information on Bellevue University and course offerings, please visit www.bellevue.edu.







