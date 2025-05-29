Switchbacks FC Players Stevie Echevarria, Garven Metusala and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Stevie Echevarria, Duke Lacroix, and Garven Metusala have been selected for upcoming international matches, playing for their respective countries in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Echeverria made his debut for Puerto Rico on September 7, 2024. Since then, he has been called up six times, appearing in five matches and starting twice, totaling 210 minutes on the field. Puerto Rico is scheduled to play two upcoming matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Suriname on June 6th and St. Vincent and the Grenadines on June 10th.
Echeverria is expected to miss the Switchbacks' matches against El Paso Locomotive and New Mexico United.
Duke Lacroix is set to earn his eighth appearance for Haiti. He has been called up ten times, with six starts, scoring two goals and accumulating 581 minutes of playing time.
Fellow Haitian international, Garven Metusala, will make his 14th appearance. He has been selected 13 times previously, starting in 11 matches and amassing 940 minutes on the pitch.
Haiti's schedule includes two upcoming matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Aruba on June 6th, and Curaçao on June 10th. Then they will participate in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup matches: Saudi Arabia on June 15th, Trinidad and Tobago on June 19, and the United States on June 22nd.
Lacroix and Metusala will be unavailable for the Switchbacks' upcoming games against New Mexico United, Oakland Roots, and Lexington SC.
