Rising Hold on to Defeat Las Vegas Lights FC 1-0 at Cashman Field

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising defender Ryan Flood on the throw-in

LAS VEGAS - Phoenix Rising continued its climb up the Western Conference table, securing a third consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC on May 28 at Cashman Field. Midfielder Noble Okello netted his second goal of the season, while goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky's penalty-kick save in second-half stoppage time secured a second consecutive clean sheet for Rising.

"It's tough when you have a layoff of 10 days and you're already in rhythm," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Being able to get out with a win and a great penalty save from (Rakovsky), that just shows the confidence the team has at this moment, but we know we can play better."

The win propels Rising to fifth in the West as it prepares for another break from league play to participate in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

"We definitely want to use the momentum, build on it and go forward," Okello said. "Right now we're gaining confidence and it's a good opportunity for everyone to keep this attitude going into the games ahead."

Building Momentum

For the first time since late 2023, Rising has won three straight regular season matches. With victories over New Mexico United (2-1), Monterey Bay FC (2-0) and Las Vegas (1-0), Kah's side is picking up momentum at the right time. Additionally, Rising has not lost a league match since April 12 and extended its road record to 3-1-2.

"(The winning streak) builds confidence," Kah said. "For the group dynamic, it's great to see all their hard work paying off. But we want to continue getting better. We're happy, but we're not satisfied."

Holding Strong

After going the first 12 matches of the season without a clean sheet, Rising now has two in the span of 11 days. Rakovsky finished with five saves, none bigger than stopping a potential game-tying penalty-kick attempt in second-half stoppage time. Notably, the save marked the German's third penalty stop in all competitions this season.

"(Rakovsky) has been in amazing form ever since we started the season," Okello said. "He deserved (the clean sheet). We appreciate what he does for this team."

Rising has now conceded just once in its last 270 minutes of action.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX - Noble Okello (Hope Avayevu), 24th minute: Hope Avayevu's set piece from the left side of the box found the head of Noble Okello, who redirected the ball into the right side of the net.

Notes

-With the win, Rising now has its first three match winning streak since Aug./Sept. 2023.

-Additionally, Rising is unbeaten in its last four league matches dating back to April 12.

-Rising has now picked up 11 points on the road this season, losing just once away from home (3-1-2).

-Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky has now kept back-to-back shutouts.

-His penalty-kick save in second-half stoppage time marked his third of the season in all competitions.

-Midfielder Noble Okello's game-winning goal in the 24 th minute marked his second of the season (@ELP, 3/15).

-Notably, both Okello's goals have been scored from set pieces.

-It was the second time this season Okello and midfielder Hope Avayevu connected on a Rising goal.

-Avayevu now leads all Rising players with seven goal contributions (3G, 4A).

-The Ghanian midfielder's four assists match forward Ihsan Sacko for the most on the team.

-Rising now have scored at least one goal in each of its last 10 matches in USL Championship play.

-With the win, Rising sit 5th in the Western Conference (4-3-4, 16pts).

Next Game

Rising next continues its run in the USL Jägermeister Cup against New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, May 31, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Broadcast coverage will be available on AZFS and ESPN+, with radio coverage available on KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Phoenix Rising (4-3-4, 16pts) at Las Vegas Lights FC (3-5-3, 12pts)

May 28, 2025 - Cashman Field (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 0 1

Las Vegas Lights FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Okello (Avayevu), 24

Misconduct Summary:

LV: Leal (caution), 23

PHX: Sacko (caution), 26

LV: Bench (caution), 49

PHX: Bench (caution), 56

LV: Covil (caution), 78

LV: Nigro (caution), 81

PHX: Scearce (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Flood, D Montgomery, D Essengue, D Smith, M Scearce, M Okello ©, M Avayevu, F Formella (Margaritha, 75), F Cabral (Johnson, 45+5), F Sacko (Traore, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Villegas, D Araneda, M Ping, F Kowall

TOTAL SHOTS: 5 (Formella, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Okello, 1); FOULS: 14 (Johnson, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

LV: GK Arozarena, D Nigro, D Howell, D Gärtig, D Boudadi, M Peeters (Covil, 67), M Leal (Pickering, 80), M Noël, F Pinzón, F Gyau (Pearson, 75), F Rodriguez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ammeter, D Singer, D Jones, M Brewer

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Pinzón, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Rodríguez, 2); FOULS: 17 (Four players, 3) OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 0

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant Referees: Christian Little, Eric Krueger

Fourth Official: Abdu Razzaq Juma

Attendance: 2,165

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

