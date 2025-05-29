Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (USL Jägermeister Cup)

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Know Your Club - Republic FC

After a bye week, the Indomitable Club will look to duplicate the impressive performance it put in against the Lights in league play just two weeks ago. Republic FC was dominant from the first minute and controlled the game through possession. The pressure paid off in the 30th minute when Jared Timmer and Sebastian Herrera connected for the third time this year and Herrera's 100th career goal. The milestone goal opened the scoring floodgates for the Quails, who added two more before the half as Michel Benitez set up Jack Gurr and Herrera assisted fellow striker Lewis Jamieson.

On the other side of the break, Herrera continued to cause havoc for Vegas' league-leading backline and drew a penalty in the 60th minute. Veteran midfielder Nick Ross stepped up to the spot to score his first goal of the year, and the club's third penalty in the last three games.

The squad got one more celebration in the 86th minute when Rodrigo Lopez's cross was headed home by Trevor Amann, who has scored as a sub in each of the last three games. The victory extended Sacramento's home undefeated streak to seven games across all competitions in 2025.

"Everything starts here at training and even when the performances weren't excellent on the weekends, we could see it was going to click," said defender Lee Desmond. "We could see for weeks that it was working in training, and we just needed to deliver on matchdays and we did last time against Vegas. But we don't want to rest on our laurels there, we just want to keep going and get in a really good run of games."

Know Your Opponent - Las Vegas Lights FC

While Sacramento is heading into the weekend rested, Vegas will undoubtedly be running on tired legs as they close out a stretch of three games in eight days. Heading into the May 17 contest against Republic FC, the Lights were near the top of the table and had not allowed a goal in two straight matches. Since then, however, the league's clean sheet leaders have taken a turn and lost the last three matches.

At home on Wednesday night, Antonio Nocerino's squad suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Phoenix Rising despite looking like the more dangerous team throughout the match. The Lights controlled the majority of the possession and posted a season-high 20 shots, forcing Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky to put in a stellar five-save performance to secure the shutout.

USL Jägermeister Cup - Group 1

Las Vegas will have an opportunity to return to form in a competition that has served them well this year. They currently sit in first with six points after claiming wins over Orange County SC (3-1) and AV Alta FC (2-1). Cristian Pinzon claimed the tournament's first Player of the Round honors with a one goal, one assist performance in the opening contest against OC.

The Indomitable Club locked up its first points of the USL Cup with a 1-0 victory over AV Alta on April 26. Jared Timmer assisted Sebastian Herrera's go ahead score just before the half to mark his fourth straight game with a goal. Jared Mazzola got the start in goal and posted two saves to earn the clean sheet.

The 2025 tournament is still young and with the majority of Group 1 teams with just one match under their belt, the top spot is still anyone's to claim. Six of the seven squads are in action on Saturday, creating an opportunity for plenty of movement in the table.

"I've emphasized to the team that Vegas has won their first two group games, so this is an important game in order to continue in this tournament," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "The group is competitive and to advance we need to win games, and we need to score goals. So it should make for a good game on Saturday."

Overview: SAC vs. LV

Date: Saturday, May 31

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Watch: FOX40 & ESPN+







