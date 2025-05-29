Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Richmond Kickers

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hits the road for its second match of the USL Jägermeister Cup, crossing the North Carolina-Virginia state line to take on USL League One side Richmond Kickers on Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET at City Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Before having Week 12 off, NCFC earned a 4-2 home win over Oakland Roots SC after a strong offensive performance from multiple players. Three players tallied a goal and an assist while Jaden Servania scored 10th USL goal. This was Servania's first goal of the season and first since 2020.

Maldonado's strong performance in Week 11 was the most recent showing of his dominant start to the season. Through all competitions, the midfielder has tallied an assist in seven straight matches, dating back to April 5.

In Jägermeister Cup play, NCFC fell to Charlotte Independence, 2-1, while Richmond fell to Louisville City FC, 4-1. This has the clubs sitting in fourth and fifth place in the Group 5 standings.

If the match is tied after 90', each club will receive one point and will then compete into a penalty shootout, with the winner earning an additional point.

SCOUTING RICHMOND

In USL League One competitions, Richmond sits in fifth place with a record of 3W-4L-4D (13 points). After starting the season with three wins in five matches, Richmond has gone winless in its past six matches, losing two and drawing four.

Richmond leads the USL League One in goals scored with 19. Forward Darwin Espinal has led the attack with six goals, placing him tied for first in the league. Along with Espinal, three other players have scored multiple goals: forward Joshua Kirkland (4), midfielder Chandler O'Dwyer (3), and forward Emiliano Terzaghi (2).

On the defensive side of the pitch, goalkeeper James Sneddon has 28 saves and a 60.87 save percentage. This is enough for Sneddon to lead the league in saves.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC returns to regular season play on the road, traveling to the Constitution State to face off against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hartford has been off to a slow 2025, collecting one win through eight matches.







