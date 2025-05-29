North Carolina FC Signs Two NCFC Youth Players to Academy Contracts

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC today announces the signing of NCFC youth players, Raul Avalos and Landon Petz, to USL Championship academy contracts through the end of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Both players will be eligible to appear in matches for the duration of the 2025 season while maintaining college eligibility. The two forwards join defender Finn Sundstrom and midfielder Jayson Quintanilla in NCFC's 2025 academy signing class.

"I'm excited for these two guys to have earned academy contracts with our group this year. There's no secret about the desire for our club to be able to bring young players into the environment and reward them with opportunities, which is exactly what's happened with Landon and Raul," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

This is the third-straight season that Avalos has signed an academy contract with NCFC while Petz has been in the academy for multiple years.

North Carolina FC begins a three-game road trip starting with a matchup against Richmond Kickers in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET at City Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2025

