Rowdies Unveil Posters for Purpose Program

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are proud to announce Posters for Purpose, a new program offering local artists a platform to showcase their work while benefiting nonprofit organizations in Florida.

Three local artists took part in this year's Posters for Purpose program. Each artist was tasked with creating a poster relating to the history of the Rowdies as the USL Championship club marks its 50th anniversary this season.

Posters will be available for purchase as limited-edition 11×14 prints exclusively at The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium starting Saturday, May 31, as the Rowdies take on South Georgia Tormenta FC in Round Two of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Posters will be available in the online store at thebayrepublic.com the following day. Only 100 posters will be produced for each design, making these pieces highly collectible items.

The cost for each poster is $40, with a limited number of posters signed by the current Rowdies team also available for $80. All proceeds from poster sales will go directly to a nonprofit organization chosen by the artist. Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Equality Florida, and Redlands Christian Migrant Association are the three nonprofits that will receive funds from this year's Posters for Purpose campaign.

Fans can meet this year's Posters for Purpose artists this Saturday at a pre-game meet-and-greet in the team store inside Al Lang from the time gates open at 6:30 p.m. until kickoff at 7:30 p.m. All three artists will also be recognized on the field during a halftime presentation.

"Rowdies Roots" - Benefitting Equality Florida

Designed by Tampa Bay native and longtime Rowdies fan, Miss Crit (AKA Laura Spencer), "Rowdies Roots" is a celebration of the club's inaugural season and championship win in 1975. The style of the poster is inspired by the work of Milton Glaser, one of the most iconic graphic designers of the 1970s. Elements of the poster were taken directly from original photos of Rowdies fans and players from the club's original era. All proceeds from the "Rowdies Roots" poster support Equality Florida.

Visit themisscrit.com to learn more about the artist.

"Hometown Hero" - Benefitting Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Designed by Ysanne Taylor, "Hometown Hero" is a celebration of the Rowdies 2012 NASL championship victory at Al Lang Stadium, when Tampa Bay's own Jeff Attinella became a club legend with three saves in the decisive penalty shootout over Minnesota. The championship-clinching moments play out in a comic book style, capturing the joyous moment of the Rowdies adding their second star above the crest. All proceeds from the "Hometown Hero" poster support Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Visit ysannetaylor.com to learn more about the artist.

"Rowdies Rule the Bay" - Benefiting Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA)

Designed by Alexandra Wuyke, "Rowdies Rule the Bay" pays homage to the Rowdies place in Tampa Bay history over the last half century. Wuyke offers her unique interpretation of our region as a map, featuring iconic Tampa Bay landmarks that have stood the test of time and shout-outs to the unique culture of the area. The poster also showcases the two primary homes of the Rowdies in their history, Tampa Stadium in the Original Era and the club's home over the last decade Al Lang Stadium. All proceeds from the "Rowdies Rule the Bay" poster support RCMA.

Visit alexandrawuykeart.com to learn more about the artist.

About Crisis Center of Tampa Bay:

Provide crisis intervention and support services in our community, with a special focus on mental health. They offer 24/7 help for individuals and families in crisis, supporting emotional well-being and providing critical resources for those in need.

About Equality Florida:

Equality Florida is an advocate for LGBTQ+ equality and civil rights throughout the state of Florida. The organization works to secure equal protections and opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals, focusing on fighting discrimination, promoting inclusive policies, and advancing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in areas such as healthcare, education, and employment.

About Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA):

RCMA provides essential educational, health, and social services to migrant farmworker families, particularly those in Florida's agricultural communities. The organization provides early childhood education, after-school programs, adult education, healthcare services, and support for families in need, helping to break the cycle of poverty by improving the quality of life for migrant farmworker families.







