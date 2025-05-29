Legion FC Welcomes Augie Ruiz and Zack Day to Technical Staff

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC is expanding its technical staff with the club announcing on Thursday that it has hired Director of Scouting and Player Recruitment Augie Ruiz and First Team Analyst Zach Day. These two new additions are key as Legion FC greatly expands its scouting network.

"Augie and Zach are tremendous additions to our staff," said Legion FC Chief Soccer Officer and CEO. "It was important for us to bring in their expertise as we continue to elevate our approach to scouting, player development, data analytics and match preparation."

Ruiz comes to Legion FC after spending the past five seasons as the Head of Analysis with Nashville SC in Major League Soccer. A large part of his role in Birmingham will be working with Heaps and head coach Mark Briggs in player recruitment, using state-of-the-art data-driven technology that will be key in not only curating talent across the world, but also matching prospects with a specific profile to identify players who fit Birmingham's style of play.

Additionally, Ruiz will apply that same data to help current Legion FC players reach their potential with the club.

"I'm excited of what is being built here in Birmingham," Ruiz said of joining Legion FC. "There's a technical and tactical component to how we analyze these players and using the data to support what we see on the field. Both me and Zack are really craving that process and look forward to working with Mark and Jay in getting those things aligned."

Before joining the Birmingham staff, Day previously served on the coaching staff at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He also was a team operations intern with Huntsville City FC - the MLS NEXT Pro side for Nashville SC - where he was heavily involved with player analytics. One of Day's main focuses on the Legion FC staff will be opposition analysis where he will compile reports tactical reports on club's throughout the USL Championship, while also having a hand in training preparations to better ready the players for upcoming matches.

Both Ruiz and Day will be with the club when Legion FC returns to USL Jagermeister Cup action on Saturday, May 31 at FC Tulsa. The club then returns to Protective Stadium and to USL-C play on Wednesday, June 4 when it welcomes Indy Eleven for a 7:00 p.m. kick-off. Tickets are available HERE. A youth clinic will be held prior to the match from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. and is free to all children, ages 5-17, with a purchased ticket to the match.







