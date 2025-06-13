Athletic Defend Fortress Hartford against Charleston in Second Match of June Homestand

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic are back at Trinity Health Stadium for the second of a four-game homestand against the Charleston Battery. The Boys in Green are looking to get back on track after a heartbreaking late-goal loss against North Carolina FC last Saturday. The stadium will be packed in GREEN, as Hoffman Auto presents a GREEN Out and fans are encouraged to come out, bring the energy, and fill the stands with GREEN.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. CHARLESTON BATTERY

WHEN: Saturday, June 14th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: GREEN Out pres. by Hoffman Auto

Brace Yourself: Edwards is Back

FW Kyle Edwards was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Weeks 13 and 14 after his performance in Hartford's 4-4 draw against Indy Eleven. In this match he scored the third brace of his professional career on three shots on target, winning eight duels and providing two clearances. The 28-year-old has been a big part of Athletic's recent offensive push. However, Edwards was not available for Saturday's match versus North Carolina FC because he had been called up to his native St. Vincent and the Grenadines national team for their CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. The 6'1" forward contributed one goal in the country's 6-0 win over Anguila. In the 61st minute, a cross was floated into the box right around the 6-yard line. Edwards sailed above his defender to get a head on it and flick the ball past the goalkeeper who was rushing out to challenge for it. Vincy Heat lost their second game to Puerto Rico, dashing the nation's World Cup 2026 aspirations. On the bright side, this means that Edwards will be back in Hartford and available for Saturday's match against the Charleston Battery.

Momo Merits Mention Too

Weeks 13/14 were filled with honors for the Boys in Green, as Mamadou Dieng's goal against Indy Eleven is up for USL Championship Goal of the Week. The Senegalese forward scored Hartford's fourth goal of the match, putting the Green & Blue up by one in the 46th minute. Off the restart from an Indy goal, Sebastian Anderson controlled the ball near midfield and passed it to Dieng who was making a run into the box. He let the ball roll past him for a beautiful one-touch shot that buried itself in the left upper 90, out of reach of the diving goalkeeper. Dieng's goal came just 42 seconds after Indy Eleven had netted one of their own. Dieng also contributed an assist in this exciting, goal-filled match.

Hartford Bleeds Green

Hartford Athletic is bringing team spirit and energy to the next level as Saturday's match against the Charleston Battery will be a GREEN Out presented by Hoffman Auto Group. The first 2,500 fans into the stadium will be given a free t-shirt to help pack the stands in GREEN. Last year's GREEN Out game was on September 21 versus Oakland Roots, and the Boys in GREEN came away with a 2-0 victory. In the 20th minute, Marlon Hairston followed up on a long-range Tristan Hodge shot that was saved by Oakland's goalkeeper, tapping in the rebound to put Hartford up 1-0. In the 77th minute, an Athletic free kick was cleared but immediately recovered by Thomas Vancaeyezeele. After a few touches to bring the ball under control, he got it to Kyle Edwards who was waiting in front of the goal. Edwards fired a close-range shot into the bottom left corner, sealing the deal and ensuring Hartford came away with a 2-0 win. Athletic hopes to continue the momentum of last year's GREEN out game this Saturday against Charleston.

About the Opponent

The Battery currently have a record of 8-2-1 in USL Championship play, earning 25 points and putting them in second place in the Eastern Conference. Manager Ben Pirmann's side is on an eight game unbeaten streak in regular season matches, with their last loss coming at the hands of North Carolina FC on March 29. The Battery currently leads the USL in goals scored with 26, and Cal Jennings is the individual player with the most goals in the league, at 11. Charleston has not had the same success in the USL Jägermeister Cup though, holding a record of 0-2-0 in the tournament after losing 1-0 to both FC Naples and Greenville Triumph SC of the USL1. In the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the Battery advanced to the Round of 32, where they lost 2-0 to MLS side DC United.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Sebastian Anderson, DF, #2

Facing off against a team with a proven track record of scoring goals, a player who can defend his own goal while simultaneously contributing to the attack could be the difference between a win and a loss for Hartford Athletic. That such player is Sebastian Anderson. The former Colorado Rapids defender began the season in the backline but has, in recent games, transitioned to the midfield where he can be a greater part of Hartford's offensive efforts. Over 10 games, 10 starts and 900 minutes played (one of only three players to boast this achievement), Anderson has led several different stat categories - both offensively and defensively - including chances created (16), assists (2), duels won (56) and tackles won (56). He is also in the top three in interceptions (7), passes (340), crosses (14) and cross accuracy (21.4%). The 23-year-old has been a solid and dependable part of Hartford's lineup and will be a player to keep an eye on come Saturday.

Charleston - Cal Jennings, FW, #26

Charleston's Cal Jennings will be a player to watch in Saturday's matchup against the Battery. With 11 goals so far this season, Jennings leads the USL and has proven to be a dangerous and effective goal-scorer. The 5'11" forward was nominated for the USL Championship's Player of the Month in May, after contributing six goals and an assist in Charleston's four games throughout the month. This included a brace in the Battery's 3-1 win over Detroit City FC and another in their 4-0 win over San Antonio FC. Also this season, Jennings tied a league-record with a streak of nine games in which he had goal contributions. The Roswell, Georgia native also leads the Charleston Battery with 19 shots on target and has the lowest minutes per goal ratio at 78.6.

Join the Conversation

For live updates, follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #HFDvCHS







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.