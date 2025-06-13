Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Sacramento Republic FC 6/14/25

June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Shot-stopping Sanchez: After another clean sheet against Las Vegas last Saturday, goalkeeper Richard Sanchez is now tied for fifth-most in the league and third-most in the Western Conference in both shutouts (4) and saves (28).

He Does it All: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez has already put up impressive numbers for SAFC early in the season. The 25-year-old, most commonly known for his assisting capabilities, currently leads San Antonio with seven goals this season, tied for fourth in the league. A 2024 finalist for USL Player of the Year, the maestro also leads the league with 90 crosses and 27 chances created this year.

Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced this season with its 18 goals coming from nine different players. Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson and Alex Greive have all scored multiple goals for SAFC.

What they had to say:

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On the upcoming match against Sacramento...)

"Yeah, never take [Sacramento] lightly. They have a lot of talent. They have a great roster, great atmosphere. We're excited to go and play in front of a good atmosphere out there, so I would say, if anything, we're focused on us this week, because we had a great performance last week, and we're really trying to ride the energy and momentum, so I'd say focus on us, but always respect for [Sacramento] and going there and playing in a tough environment."

(On his third goal over the weekend against Las Vegas...)

"I think if you go back and watch that passage of play I did, if you watched the previous two minutes, it was us dominating possession, losing the ball, winning it back in one pass, dominating possession for another minute and then ending up with me tapping it in, so if you want to look for trademark SAFC 2025, that is what you want to go and watch, and I get to tap it in, but that was I honestly think all 11 players might have touched the ball in that two minutes, so that's exactly what we want. That's our trademark for this year."

USL Championship Match #13 - San Antonio FC at Sacramento Republic FC

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 6-4-2 (20 pts; 3rd place in Western Conference)

Sacramento Republic FC: 3-3-4 (13 pts; 8th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: Sacramento leads the all-time series 7-5-3. The teams split results last season, with Republic taking a 1-0 win at Heart Health Park in August before San Antonio struck back with a 2-1 win back at home in October.

