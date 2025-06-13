Rhode Island FC Kicks off Homestand vs. North Carolina FC on Saturday
June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face North Carolina FC in Week 15 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.
WHO
Rhode Island FC
North Carolina FC
WHEN
Saturday, June 14
7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Centreville Bank Stadium
11 Tidewater St.
Pawtucket, R.I. 02860
BROADCAST
NESN, ESPN+
RADIO
790 The Score (790 AM)
THEME
401 Night
GAME PREVIEW
Across all competitions, North Carolina FC is in the midst of a five-game winning streak, and its 4W-0L-0T run of form in league play is tied for the longest active winning streak in the USL Championship. After ending April with a 2W-3L-2T record, NCFC managed not to drop a single point in the month of May, keeping four shutouts, earning three road wins, conceding just two goals and catapulting itself into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings since May 3. Ten different players have found the back of the net for North Carolina this season, including 2/3 of all North Carolina players who have started at least seven games. Pedro Dolabella and Evan Conway lead the charge with three goals each, while Louis Perez follows closely behind with two. Seven additional players have found the back of the net once. Eight of North Carolina's 16 league goals have been scored in the last four games, with the club averaging two goals per game in regular-season action since the beginning of May.
Despite losing 2-1 at Louisville City FC on Wednesday, Rhode Island FC made the league leaders work for it. After going down in the first half, RIFC did something it had not managed to do in two league games: score an equalizer. Fighting back just seven minutes after falling behind 1-0, Aldair Sanchez curled a long ball from inside his own half and found a streaking Joe Brito, who made a blistering run into the box before forcing an own goal with a dangerous cross to level the score. The goal, which was just the second LouCity has conceded at Lynn Family Stadium this year, ended a 211-minute scoreless streak for the Ocean State club, and allowed it to take momentum into the locker room. Throughout the game, RIFC continued its trend of bossing possession, holding at least 57 percent of the ball for the seventh-straight game, but once again struggled to break through in the second half as its search for a result came up empty.
