Switchbacks Bring Home a Point After Falling Short in Penalty Kicks at New Mexico United

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Quenzi Huerman on game day

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fall short in penalty kicks against New Mexico United in the USL Jagermeister Cup.

New Mexico scored first the 24th minute of play when #9 Luis Fernando delivered a quick pass into the six-yard box where #23 Thomas Amang sent the ball into the back of the net. Colorado Springs quickly responded just four minutes later. #21 Anthony Fontana playing the ball into the six-yard box to #27 Juan Tejada, who shot between two defenders into the top left corner to level the score. In the 34th minute New Mexico was awarded a penalty after pressure in the box. #12 Talen Maples calmly converted from the penalty spot, giving New Mexico a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

Action continued into the second half, with momentum shifting in the 65th minute when Switchbacks' #7Jonas Fjeldberg entered the pitch for #9 Levonte Johnson.

Fjeldberg making an impact immediately, moving the ball up the right side, to deliver a pass into the box. Fontana buried the ball into the top right corner to level the score once again.

Both sides created chances late in the half, but neither could find the back of the net. With the score still level at the final whistle, the match headed to penalties.

Despite the draw in regulation, the Switchbacks backline delivered a strong performance, recording 13 tackles with ten successfully won.

The penalty shootout began with high tension as both sides saw their first two attempts saved. #11 Quenzi Huerman was the first to convert for Colorado Springs, placing his shot into the top right corner. New Mexico responded to level the shootout.

#14 Duke Lacroix followed for the Switchbacks, calmly slotting his penalty into the bottom right corner. Once again, New Mexico answered with a successful attempt.

On Colorado Springs' fourth attempt, #10 Zach Zandi aimed left, but the New Mexico goalkeeper made the save. New Mexico then converted their fourth kick, taking the advantage.

With the match on the line, #5 Matt Mahoney stepped up for the final attempt. His strike hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced just in front of the goal line, staying out, sealing the win for New Mexico.

Mark your calendars as the Switchbacks take on Louisville City FC for the Independence Day Firework Spectacular on Friday, July 4th.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (0) NMU: Alexander Tambakis (0)

Goals: COS: Tejada (A: Fontana) (28'), Fontana (A: Fjeldberg) (65') NMU: Amang (A: Fernando) (20'), Maples (34')

YC: COS: Johnson (20'), Herrera (33'), Tejada (63'), Fontana (81'), Huerman (82'), Metusala (88') NMU: Zelalem (40')

