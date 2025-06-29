New Mexico United Beats Colorado Springs on Penalties to Stay Alive in Jagermeister Cup
June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United stayed alive in Jagermeister Cup play on Saturday night, winning on penalties over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC after playing to a 2-2 draw through 90 minutes. United got goals from Thomas Amang - his second in as many matches - and Talen Maples - from the penalty spot - to pull even on the night.
Amang got the scoring started as United moved quickly off of a turnover through Fernando. The Brazilian sent a low cross to the right, which Amang tucked home first-time for a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Juan Tejada equalized for Colorado Springs. In the 31st minute, the Black & Yellow would retake the lead via the penalty spot. Mukwelle Akale was tripped up in the box, and Talen Maples slotted home for a 2-1 United lead.
Springs would equalize in the 65th minute through Anthony Fontana, setting this one up for penalties. Alex Tambakis proved to be the hero in the shootout, saving two PK's, and seeing the final one go off the crossbar and out. The two points claimed keep United alive, setting up a win-and-you're-in final group stage match with San Antonio FC.
