Monterey Bay's Comeback Falls Short in Oakland

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OAKLAND, California - Monterey Bay FC was defeated 2-1 by Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland Coliseum in Round 3 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. Luke Ivanovic pulled a goal back late in the match in the 86th minute, his second goal in as many matches in all competitions, but it was too little too late for the Seasiders away from home.

Monterey Bay survived a scary moment a quarter of an hour into the match when the hosts defense forced the ball back to goalkeeper Sam Gomez. Looking to immediately play it long, the oncoming pressure managed to deflect the pass and send it right back in the direction of goal, but it rolled wide of the right post. Two minutes later, the hosts capitalized on a ball into the box from the right side that took a couple of deflections on its way into the back of the net to give Oakland the 1-0 lead. Monterey Bay looked to respond with Mobi Fehr driving straight down the guts of the defense in the 24th minute, but his attempt from just beyond the box missed wide to the left. The visitors looked dangerous again in the 26th minute with Adrian Rebollar breaking free past the back line, but the attempt at the end of his run down the middle of the box was saved. Camden Riley fired off a shot from the top of the box for Oakland in the 42nd minute, but Gomez scooped it up harmlessly at the left post. Oakland earned a free kick just before the break, but Gomez cleaned that up as well and the half ended 1-0 in favor of the Roots.

Adam Larsson broke out to the races on the other end of an Oakland corner in the 49th minute, but his run nearly the full length of the pitch ended in a shot off target to the left. 10 minutes later, Oakland doubled its lead with a shot across the face of goal that deflected off the far left post and in to bring the match to 2-0. Roots SC looked to make it three with a shot from inside the box in the 63rd minute, but Gomez kept it out with a heroic dive, pawing it away with an outstretched right hand. Monterey Bay saw a possession through to Ivanovic inside the box in the 81st minute, but the ref saw nothing of the forward going to ground and the chance went awry. Grant Robinson whipped a ball into Fehr from the left side in the 85th minute, but the header was saved at the near post and out for a corner. On the ensuing corner, Ivanovic scored his second goal in as many games with a beautiful curling effort from outside the box to cut into the lead and bring the score to 2-1. Monterey Bay looked to spring Ivanovic beyond the back line for a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper, but he was ruled offside. Monterey Bay then earned a free kick in stoppage time that was whipped into the box by Xavi Gnaulati. The ball fell free inside the box, sparking a full-on scramble by both sides to control it, but the hosts managed to clear it away before the Seasiders could get a clean shot off and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Oakland Roots SC.

Up Next

Monterey Bay heads East to take on Indy Eleven in a holiday-weekend league match on Saturday, July 5. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT from Michael A. Carroll Stadium, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Information

Date: June 28, 2025

Venue: Stadium; City, State

Weather: Clear and 66°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Oakland Roots SC 1 1 2

Monterey Bay FC 0 1 1

OAK: Jacob Muir (own goal) 17'

OAK: Morey Doner (Panos Armenakas) 58'

MB: Luke Ivanovic (Xavi Gnaulati) 86'

Lineups

Oakland Roots SC (3-5-2): Raphael Spiegel; Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Camden Riley (Ilya Alekseev, 45'); Morey Doner, Julian Bravo, Ali Elmasnaouy (Peter Wilson, 60 ¬Å½'), Daniel Gómez, Panos Armenakas (Emmanuel Johnson, 81'); Wolfgang Prentice (Bobosi Byaruhanga, 45 ¬Å½' ¬Å½), José Sinisterra (Tyler Gibson, 75')

Subs not used: Timothy Syrel, Abdi Mohamed, Emilio Sorrosa, Julio Martinez

Monterey Bay FC (4-3-3): Sam Gomez; Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Jacob Muir, Miles Lyons (Grant Robinson, 61'); Pierce Gallaway (Wesley Fonguck, 77'), Ethan Bryant (Xavi Gnaulati, 61'), Mobi Fehr; Diego Gutiérrez (Mayele Malango, 61'), Adrian Rebollar, Adam Larsson (Luke Ivanovic, 70')

Subs not used: Nico Campuzano, Alex Lara

Stats Summary: OAK / MB

Shots: 8 / 9

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 3 / 6

Fouls: 16 / 16

Possession: 49.5% / 50.6%

Misconduct Summary

OAK: Camden Riley (caution) 15'

MB: Diego Gutiérrez (caution) 40'

OAK: Ali Elmasnaouy (caution) 52'

MB: Miles Lyons (caution) 58'

MB: Sami Guediri (caution) 62'

OAK: José Sinisterra (caution) 72'

OAK: Emmanuel Johnson (caution) 90+2'

Officials

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referee: Matthew Schwartz

Assistant Referee: Peter Hanson

Fourth Official: Justin Fillmore







