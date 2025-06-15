Arthur Rogers Secures his First Goal for FC Tulsa in a 1-1 Draw Against Phoenix Rising FC

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Arthur Rogers nets his first FC Tulsa goal to level the score, 1-1, against Phoenix Rising FC

FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising FC kicked off for the third time this season and both sides tested the goalkeepers early. In the first ten minutes of the Saturday night match, five shots were taken. FC Tulsa took four of those five shots but unfortunately, it was the visitors who found themselves on the board in the 15th minute.

Phoenix midfielder Hope Avayevu perfectly slotted a ball in between two FC Tulsa defenders to forward Ihsan Sacko. After receiving the ball, Sacko took a few steps and launched a ball past a diving Peñaranda for his second goal of the season.

FC Tulsa, eager to get on the scoreboard in front of the home crowd, had nine shots to close out the first half. In the 34th minute of play, midfielder Jamie Webber received a cross in from defender Arthur Rogers and headed the ball toward the goal. Phoenix Rising FC Patrick Rakovsky saved the header but on a rebound, Webber put the ball in the lower left corner of the goal. Unfortunately, the officials deemed him offside and FC Tulsa found themselves down by a goal again.

FC Tulsa opened the second half of the match on a mission, taking seven shots in the opening 15 minutes. In the 53rd minute, forward Taylor Calheira tapped the ball in the goal off a pass from Alex Dalou. The home fans thought the ball crossed the goal line but the assistant referee did not agree and FC Tulsa was still looking for a goal to level the score. With only eleven minutes, not including stoppage time, left Arthur Rogers snuck one past Rakovsky.

Defender Harvey St Clair sent a beautiful cross from midfield to forward Taylor Calheira, who received the ball just outside the six-yard box. Calheira placed the ball perfectly at the feet of Arthur Rogers, for his first goal in an FC Tulsa kit.

Goals:

15' - I. Sacko (A: H. Avayevu)

79' - A. Rogers (A: T. Calheira)

Cards:

9' - N. Okello

31' - I. Sacko

45+5' - H. Avayevu

61' - L. Spencer

85' - E. Cuello

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lucas Stauffer, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Harvey St Clair, Boubacar Diallo, Marcos Cerato, Eliot Goldthorp, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Alex Dalou (Subs Used: Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukic, Giordano Colli, Faysal Bettache)

PHX: Patrick Rakovsky, Ryan Flood, Braxton Montgomery, Ascel Essengue, Collin Smith, Hope Avayevu, JP Scearce, Noble Okello, Ihsan Sacko, Dariusz Formella, Charlie Dennis (Subs Used: Emil Cuello, Darius Johnson, Jamison Ping, Xian Emmers)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa returns home on June 28th to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the final USL Jägermeister Cup group stage match. Be sure to stick around following the final whistle for post match fireworks.







