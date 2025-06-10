Jamie Webber Earns First USL Championship Team of the Week

June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA - FC Tulsa midfielder Jamie Webber received his first USL Championship Team of the Week nod following the conclusion of week 13 and 14 of league play

Webber had a combined 78 minutes between the San Antonio FC match on May 28th and Sacramento Republic FC match on June 7th. During those combined 78 minutes, he completed 65% of his passes, won six duels, created four chances, won three fouls, and recorded three recoveries. The South African midfielder also tallied his first FC Tulsa goal contribution with an assist on Kalil ElMedkhar's match winning goal in Sacramento.

The rest of the Team of the Week can be found below.

GK - Hunter Sulte, Indy Eleven

D - Cole Turner, Loudoun United FC

D - Gennaro Nigro, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Jonathan Ricketts, Miami FC

M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

M - Robber Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Perrin Barnes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

F - Romario Williams, Indy Eleven

F - Dariusz Formella, Phoenix Rising FC

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Patrick Rakovsky (PHX), Bolu Akinyode (MIA), Rece Buckmaster (SA), Adam Larsson (MB), Luis Paredes (SA), Anton Søberg (MB), MD Myers (CHS)

Up Next:

Jamie Webber and FC Tulsa are back in action on Saturday, June 14th at ONEOK Field for Dollar Beer Section Night and Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30pm.







