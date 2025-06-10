San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC forward Andres Paredes and defender Rece Buckmaster have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench for their performances in the team's 3-0 win against Las Vegas Lights and 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa.
Paredes netted his first goal for the club over the weekend, converting a penalty kick in the 13th minute against Las Vegas. The winger added a season-high five shots, two tackles and two chances created in the contest.
Buckmaster recorded his first assist of the season against the Lights while creating three chances. The defender also completed 46 of 54 passes in 175 minutes between the two matches.
The pair become the sixth and seventh different SAFC players named to the weekly list, putting San Antonio at 10 overall awards for the season.
SAFC is on the road this weekend to face Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 13/14
GK - Hunter Sulte, Indy Eleven
D - Cole Turner, Loudoun United FC
D - Gennaro Nigro, Las Vegas Lights FC
D - Jonathan Ricketts, Miami FC
M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa
M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
M - Perrin Barnes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic
F - Romario Williams, Indy Eleven
F - Dariusz Formella, Phoenix Rising FC
Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC
Bench - Patrick Rakovsky (PHX), Bolu Akinyode (MIA), Rece Buckmaster (SA), Adam Larsson (MB), Luis Paredes (SA), Anton Søberg (MB), MD Myers (CHS)
