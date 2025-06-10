Forward Dariusz Formella, Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising forward Dariusz Formella, goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky and Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 13/14, USL announced today. Formella scored and picked up two assists, contributing to all three goals in Rising's 3-1 victory over Orange County SC on June 7, while Rakovsky was named to the squad's bench after saving a late penalty to preserve all three points in Rising's 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC on May 28. Presiding over it all was Kah, who led the squad to its first four match winning streak since the 2022 season.

Formella opened the scoring for Rising against Orange County, scoring off a precise, powerful one-touch finish after receiving the ball at his feet in the middle of the box. After the visitors leveled the match in the 58th minute, it was the Pole who assisted both the game-winning and assurance goal in a matter of five minutes.

"Massive credit to (Formella), I thought he was absolutely fantastic," Kah said. "He played the role we asked him as a nine fantastically. Linking up, dropping back, I think that's the position that suits him."

The goal marked Formella's first of the regular season and second in all competitions after he netted from the penalty spot against Houston Dynamo FC on May 7. Additionally, the assists were his first since September 6, 2024. Formella is now the fifth Rising player to reach three goal contributions and fourth to secure multiple assists.

"As an offensive player, having such a long stretch of not scoring a goal is not something you like," Formella said. "I had a very good week of training, trying to focus on simple things, and it worked. It was a big game for me and a crucial moment, so I'm happy."

In goal, Rakovsky has made seven saves in Rising's last two league matches. His five saves in Vegas, including one from the penalty spot, proved crucial in taking home three points and further climbing the Western Conference table. The German has allowed just two goals in Rising's four-match winning run.

"(Rakovsky) has been in amazing form ever since we started the season," midfielder Noble Okello said. "He deserved it again, and we thank him for saving us once again. We appreciate what he does for this team."

On the sidelines, Kah received his third Coach of the Week honor (Wk. 5, Wk. 10), leading Rising to the win over Orange County on June 7 as well as the 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC on May 28. Through both weeks, Kah's side finished first or second among all teams in points won (6), goals scored (4), goals conceded (1) and goal differential (+3).

The two wins are part of a four-match winning streak in USL competition, the first time the club has accomplished the feat since the 2022 season. Additionally, Rising is unbeaten in six league matches dating back to April 12, a run of success that has seen Rising rapidly ascend the table, where it sits in fifth place, but three points out of first in the West.

Kah and Formella will look to lead Rising to a fifth straight USL victory when it returns to the road to face FC Tulsa at 5:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, June 14, at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.







