Phoenix Rising Announce

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising today announced the launch of its "Names That Inspire" fundraising initiative. As part of its Breast Cancer Awareness match, against New Mexico United on October 4, Rising players will wear a custom pink training top sporting the names of those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

Fans who make a donation of any amount to the fundraiser through SpotFund can submit a name to be included on the player-worn "PRFC Fight Kit" - a visible tribute to the strength, courage and stories that inspire us. All proceeds will go toward improving the quality of life for those fighting breast cancer.

Donations will need to be submitted by July 31 to gurantee they will be included on the training top. For more information on the top and "Names That Inspire" campaign visit phxrisingfc.com.







