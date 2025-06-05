Athletic Back at Home for Massive June Homestand

June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After two games on the road, Hartford returns to Trinity Health Stadium for a stunningly important month, four home games all against teams currently in the top five of the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Green are looking to extend their four game home unbeaten streak. As both teams come into the Friday night match on unbeaten streaks of at least three, it will be a hard-fought battle to bring home three points. In celebration of Community Health & First Responders Night presented by title partner Trinity Health of New England, the first 2,500 fans into the stadium will receive an exclusive poster giveaway.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. NORTH CAROLINA FC

WHEN: Friday, June 6th, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Community Health & First Responders Night pres. by Trinity Health Of New England

Match Up History

The Green & Blue have only faced off against North Carolina FC four times since 2019, as NCFC shifted from the USL Championship to League One in 2021 and returned to the Championship last season. Over these four games, Athletic's overall record stands at 1-2-1. In the most recent matchup between the two sides, the Boys in Green came away with the victory, winning 4-3 at home. Two goals from Hartford legend Danny Barrera within the first 35 minutes got the scoring started. Beverly Makangila netted one next, getting his head on the end of a corner kick in the 56th minute. To close out the scoring, Mamadou Dieng slid one past the goalkeeper off a cross from Michee Ngalina. Hartford defended the lead for the remaining 30 minutes and took home three points. Athletic is unbeaten against North Carolina FC when playing at home, with a record of 1-0-1, and will look to continue this streak in Saturday's match.

Goals Galore

Hartford seems to have found the key to scoring goals, as the Boys in Green netted nearly as many over the last two games as in all prior matches combined, including Cup play. Before last Wednesday's game against Indy Eleven, Hartford had scored 11 goals throughout the 2025 season. With a 4-4 tie against the Hoosier state side and a 3-2 win over Westchester SC last week, Athletic has scored seven goals in just two games. This onslaught of goals can largely be credited to four players;captain Jordan Scarlett, Kyle Edwards, Mamadou Dieng and Samuel Careaga. Against Indy Eleven, Hartford's captain scored one goal, getting his head on the end of a free kick. In the same match, Edwards earned himself a brace, with one assist coming from Dieng. The Senegalese forward netted one of his own against the Indiana side and then contributed another versus Westchester SC three days later. Edwards returned the favor and assisted Dieng's second goal of the two games. Careaga also got himself a brace, scoring two against WSC and bringing the total tally to seven goals.

Turning the Tide

The Green & Blue are definitely finding their groove after a rocky start to the season, garnering 12 points over the last seven games compared to just three points from the first six matches of 2025. The Boys in Green are 3-1-3 in the last eight weeks of the season. This includes a gritty 1-1 draw against last year's Eastern Conference regular season champions Louisville City FC, a 1-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC and two goal-filled matches versus Indy Eleven and Westchester SC. Hartford will be seeking to capitalize on this forward momentum in Saturday's home match versus North Carolina FC.

About the Opponent

North Carolina FC are 5-3-2 in USL Championship play so far this season, putting them in 4th place in the Eastern Conference. This is NCFC's second season back in the Championship after shifting to USL League in 2021. The North Carolina side comes into Saturday's match on a three-game undefeated streak after defeating Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Orange County SC and Oakland Roots SC. Outside of league play, North Carolina FC have also competed in the US Open Cup and the USL Jägermeister Cup. In the former, NCFC won their first game against the Charlotte Independence 3-1 but lost to MLS Side Charlotte Soccer Club 4-1 in the Round of 32. In the Jägermeister Cup, North Carolina are also 1-1, losing 1-2 as they faced off against Charlotte Independence once again before beating the Richmond Kickers 1-0 last Saturday. This puts the team in fourth place in their group after two games.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Samuel Careaga, MF, #10

Samuel Careaga scored two stunning goals against Westchester SC and will be a player to watch in the upcoming match versus North Carolina FC. The Argentinian midfielder was nominated to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round and won Player of the Round for his efforts. The first of Careaga's goals came in the 51st minute, with Hartford down 1-0. A free kick near midfield was cleared to Mamadou Dieng who passed it to Sebastian Anderson. Anderson played it to Careaga who took two touches to set himself up and then fired a rocket of a left-footed shot from 25 yards out into the back of the net. Careaga's second goal was just as stunning, as Jonathan Jiménez teed him up for a one-touch finish into the right upper 90. He also connected 40 out of 49 passes and had six final third entries. As the Green & Blue work to move up in the table, a productive, goal-scoring midfielder like Careaga will have a big role to play.

North Carolina - Mikey Maldonado, MF, #15

Also recently earning league honors, Mikey Maldonado will be the player to watch on the other side of the pitch. The San Antonio, Texas native was selected for Week 11's USL Championship Team of the Week after registering an assist and a goal in NCFC's 4-2 win over Oakland Roots SC. This marked the fourth match of Maldonado's career in which he had multiple goal contributions. He also led the team with 10 final third entries and 45 accurate passes. Also during Week 11, the 5'9" midfielder was nominated for Goal of the Week honors. In stoppage time of the first half versus Oakland Roots, North Carolina was awarded a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. Maldonado hit the ball beautifully with his right foot, bending it around the wall and nestling it into the top right corner, out of reach of the diving goalkeeper. Hartford will need to be on their game if Maldonado is presented with a similar opportunity.

