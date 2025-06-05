Preview: Hounds vs. Detroit City FC

June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - If history has shown anything, fans should expect a close matchup when they pack Highmark Stadium to see the Hounds host Detroit City FC on Saturday night.

It is the ninth competitive installment between the two teams, who have drawn half of their meetings since Detroit joined the USL Championship in 2022. The most lopsided results in the series are the Hounds' two 2-0 wins - both at home in 2023 and 2024 - though Detroit got the upper hand in the first of three scheduled meetings this year, a 1-0 result in Michigan that was part of Jägermeister Cup competition.

Spearheading the Detroit attack is South African striker Darren Smith, who already has 10 goals in all competitions this year, one of which was the stoppage-time game winner against the Hounds in the Jäger Cup. Unlike some of the defensive-oriented Detroit teams of the past - last year's Detroit team was second only to the Hounds in goals allowed - this year's team is more in the middle of the pack for offense and defense with 15 goals scored and 13 allowed in league matches.

For the Hounds, jump-starting the offense is a priority. Robbie Mertz came tantalizingly close to putting the team ahead early last week, but two minutes after Mertz's header off the inside of the post, Rhode Island got the game's only goal against the run of play to send the Hounds to their third 1-0 defeat of the year.

Getting on the front foot is arguably the most essential thing for the Hounds. In USL matches since the start of 2024, the team has a 15-2-4 record when getting the first goal but a 0-16-3 mark when conceding the opening goal of a match. Danny Griffin has been on target a team-leading four times overall (three in USL play), and the coaching staff has expressed their belief that if Augi Williams and Bertin Jacquesson continue to move, create space and get behind defenses, the goals will come for their talented forwards.

The Hounds have a clean injury report and will only be missing defender Beto Ydrach, who remains away with his national team as Puerto Rico aims to advance to the final round of FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The match kicks off the club's White Aht Weekend, in which both the Riverhounds and Riveters, who play Sunday, will debut all new white kits. Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game, and they will be able to pick up new White Aht-theme merchandise in the Team Store.

At the stadium, the start of a new month means a pair of new food specials are being unleashed with a Bacon Beer Cheese Burger at the East End train grill and nachos with slow-cooked pulled pork at the Nacho Junction stand on the West End. Sticking with the White Aht theme, fans will also be able to get limited edition, white-logo souvenir beer cups in the pub and Tailgate Zone, and the first 750 fans in attendance also will get special Highmark Stadium replica coasters upon entering the stadium.

The key Eastern Conference rivalry matchup will be aired live on KDKA+ and streamed live on ESPN+, with a re-airing on KDKA+ at 1 p.m. Sunday - a perfect table-setter before coming down to the Riveters' match at 5 p.m. Sunday. Our partners from Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 also will have the call in Spanish on the air and over the internet.

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (3-5-2) vs. Detroit City FC (4-2-5)

Date: Saturday, June 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +105 / Draw +200 / Detroit +250 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvDET and #Grittsburgh







