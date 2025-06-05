Match Preview: Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa

June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Neill Collins' squad will be looking to capitalize on the momentum from an undefeated May in USL competitions to continue its movement up the Western Conference table. The team closed out the month with a second straight blowout win over Las Vegas in the USL Jägermeister Cup last weekend.

It was a more closely contested match than the teams' previous first regular season meeting just two weeks prior, but the Lights were unable to answer to a pair of rapid-fire Republic FC goals in each half. Four different goal scorers found the back of the net, including Ryan Spaulding and Michel Benitez who marked their first goals in Old Glory Red and Cristian Parano who made the goalkeeper pay for a bad clearance. Russell Cicerone made his return to the pitch following an injury on May 4 and picked up right where he left off with a goal and an assist.

Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola put in a stellar performance between the sticks, coming up with five saves to earn Team of the Round honors alongside Lee Desmond. Mazzola is now the only goalkeeper with at least two appearances in the tournament who has yet to concede a goal. The win moved Sacramento up into first place in the Group 1 standings with six points and six goals scored.

Across its last two matches, Republic FC has put up impressive numbers, outscoring the opponent 9-0. Goal contributions have come from all over the pitch with nine different goal scorers and assists from eight different players.

Know Your Opponent - FC Tulsa

A third of the way through the season, FC Tulsa has emerged as a real-deal playoff contender. They currently sit in third place in the table with 17 points and a 5-3-2 record (including three wins on the road). Last week in USL Cup play, they fell to Birmingham Legion by a score of 1-2. After conceding a penalty in the 59th minute, Kalil ElMedkhar quickly pulled Tulsa even. Defender Harvey St Clair's free kick bounced around in the box as Birmingham tried to clear it out before Owen Damm headed it toward goal and ElMedkhar got a foot to it on the back post. But the Legion took the lead later on to hand Tulsa its first loss of the tournament.

First-year USL Championship player Taylor Calheira has lived up to the hype following his standout campaign in MLS NEXT Pro. The 23-year-old forward opened his league scoring card against Republic FC in March and hasn't slowed down since. He leads the team with six regular season goals (nine across all competitions) and recently went on a four-game scoring streak.

Head-to-Head

Tulsa will be the first team that Republic FC faces twice in the 2025 regular season. When the Western Conference teams met in Oklahoma in March, the hosts claimed their first-ever win in 15 contests against Sacramento by a score of 1-0. But Republic FC still has Tulsa's number in the all-time head-to-head with a 9-1-5 record and a +20 goal differential, as well as an undefeated showing at Heart Health Park.







