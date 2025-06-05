Roots Back Home for USL Championship Action Versus El Paso Locomotive FC

June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







It's nearly double-header day at the Coliseum. Following a heartbreaking loss after PKs in their last match versus AV Alta FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage, Roots return to regular season action on Saturday at 7 PM PT for a contest versus El Paso Locomotive FC.

The match will be the second of the day at the Coliseum, following women's side Oakland Soul SC's USL W League matchup versus Stockton Cargo at 4 PM PT.

Oakland will look to get back on track in league play after falling in three of their last four. Historically, the match presents a best case scenario for Roots to get back in the win column, as Oakland has dominated the all-time series versus El Paso, holding a 5-1-1 record over the Locomotive.

While Roots have been middle-of-the-pack in terms of scoring in 2025, Oakland has had a penchant for finding the back of the net in games played versus El Paso - their 2.14 goals per game against them being the most against any team with a minimum of seven matches played in the series.

It's a promising foundation for what will otherwise be a fixture fraught with new variables for Roots, as recently hired head coach Benny Feilhaber will make his coaching debut with the club.

"Its a clean slate. Not only for myself, but also for the players," Feilhaber said in an interview with USL All-Access. "I told them right off the bat - I don't really care how you've played, I don't care if you have or haven't played - show me who you are as a player."

But despite historical results, getting a win will be no cakewalk. El Paso's offense has been extremely effective to this point in the season. Their 21 goals rank second amongst all USL Championship teams heading into Saturday, and their 140 shot attempts have them sitting just three outside of the top spot.

Earning the victory will take a substantial leap from Roots' defense. Oakland has allowed 22 goals in regular season play, the most of any USL Championship club. These goals have come despite Roots' regular starter Kendall McIntosh sitting fourth-place leaguewide in saves with 28.

McIntosh has not seen the pitch since exiting the match at halftime during Roots May 16th match at North Carolina FC. But filling in, Raphael Spiegel has been growing in confidence between the posts. Playing his best game of the year in Roots' last match versus AV Alta FC, Spiegel made five saves - one of which was nominated for USL Jägermeister Cup Save of the Round.

Following Saturday's contest, Roots will head back on the road for a two-game stint away from home. Their next action comes against Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday, June 14th at 6 PM PT.







