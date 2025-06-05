Hartford Athletic Announces 'The 1635 Club' Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka to Bring Enhanced Experience to Premium Seat Holders

Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic have announced its newest collaboration with Tito's Handmade Vodka, a worldwide industry leader in high-quality vodka, to bring premium seat holders at Trinity Health Stadium an exciting, new match day experience.

Opening Friday, June 6, The 1635 Club sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka brings premium seat holders a convenient grab-and-go bar. Guests can enjoy short wait times and smaller lines, so they can get back to the action in no time. The name pays homage to the rich history of Hartford, which dates back to its settlement in 1635, as well as the number of premium seats available in the stadium.

"The 1635 Club represents a significant step forward in how we elevate the match day experience for our fans," said Michele Roux, COO of Hartford Athletic. "Tito's Handmade Vodka has been an exceptional partner, sharing our vision for creating top-of-the-line experiences. With an exclusive bar just steps from premium seating, fans can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and local craft beer without missing a moment of the action. No long lines, no hassle, just a more convenient and comfortable way to experience Hartford Athletic soccer."

The 1635 Club will include access to grab-and-go snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, a curated selection of local craft beers and wines, and a premium menu offering mixed drinks. The brand new cocktail bar will also offer an exclusive specialty drink, the Tito's Fortress Lemonade, a delightful mixture of Tito's Handmade Vodka, Lemonade and Blue Curacao.

"We at Tito's Handmade Vodka are all very excited to be part of the Hartford Athletic team and the United Soccer League," said Frank LaTorra, Division Manager for Tito's Handmade Vodka. "The stadium is world class, giving the fans an exceptional experience during every home game. I can't wait for fans to try the Tito's Fortress Lemonade!"

Hartford Athletic guests will be able to entertain clients, host pre-match networking events, and enjoy premium beverage options just steps away from their seats. All ticket holders in existing club seats, Season Ticket Members, mini-plan buyers, single game premium seat purchasers, and guests in VIP hospitality spaces will have access to the club.

The grand opening will be June 6 when Hartford Athletic hosts North Carolina FC. The first 2,500 guests in attendance at this game will receive a commemorative poster. Gates open at 5:30 pm and kickoff will be 7:30pm.

Hartford Athletic and Tito's Handmade Vodka are excited to bring this enhanced game day experience and added value for fans in premium seating areas. Hartford Athletic looks forward to continued development and remains committed to ongoing growth and innovation.







