El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Celebrates 11 College Signees for 2025
June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer recognized their 2025 college signees this morning at Southwest University Park. The event was presented by U.T. Company.
The list of players is as follows:
- Hugo Herrera - Angelina College (Texas) - JUCO
- Ivan Escobedo - Angelina College (Texas) - JUCO
- Ruben Esparza - Angelina College (Texas) - JUCO
- Gael Parra - Sul Ross State University (Texas) - NCAA Division II
- Abdiel Izaguirre - Salem University (West Virginia) - NCAA Division III
- Alfonso Duarte - West Texas A&M (Texas) - NCAA Division II
- Julian Aleman - West Texas A&M (Texas) - NCAA Division II
- Miguel Morones - Eastern Arizona College (Arizona) - JUCO
- Hector Valdiviezo - Muskingum University (Ohio) - NCAA Division III
- Raul Vazquez - Grand Canyon University (Arizona) - NCAA Division I
- Finnley O'Brien - Grand Canyon University (Arizona) - NCAA Division I
