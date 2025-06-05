El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Celebrates 11 College Signees for 2025

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer recognized their 2025 college signees this morning at Southwest University Park. The event was presented by U.T. Company.

The list of players is as follows:

- Hugo Herrera - Angelina College (Texas) - JUCO

- Ivan Escobedo - Angelina College (Texas) - JUCO

- Ruben Esparza - Angelina College (Texas) - JUCO

- Gael Parra - Sul Ross State University (Texas) - NCAA Division II

- Abdiel Izaguirre - Salem University (West Virginia) - NCAA Division III

- Alfonso Duarte - West Texas A&M (Texas) - NCAA Division II

- Julian Aleman - West Texas A&M (Texas) - NCAA Division II

- Miguel Morones - Eastern Arizona College (Arizona) - JUCO

- Hector Valdiviezo - Muskingum University (Ohio) - NCAA Division III

- Raul Vazquez - Grand Canyon University (Arizona) - NCAA Division I

- Finnley O'Brien - Grand Canyon University (Arizona) - NCAA Division I







