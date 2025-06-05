Wear Red & Pack the House: Show Your Republic Pride at City Hall on June 10

Join us at Sacramento City Hall on Tuesday, June 10 as elected officials vote on the future of Republic FC's stadium development in The Railyards. City Council will receive an update on the project's progress before voting on the term sheet.

The meeting begins at 2:00 p.m. but fans are encouraged to arrive as early as 1:40 p.m. Be sure to wear your Old Glory Red, raise your scarves, and be there to show your support for Republic FC and the new stadium.

You can show your support today by calling your City Councilmember to voice your excitement about the stadium and urge them to vote "yes" on the term sheet on Tuesday.

Details

What: Sacramento City Council Meeting to move forward on Republic Stadium in The Railyards

When: Tuesday, June 10, meeting begins at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Sacramento City Hall - 915 I Street







