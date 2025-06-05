Toyota Field to Host Liga Mx Femenil Campeón de Campeonas on July 16
June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Toyota Field will host the 2024-2025 Campeón de Campeonas of Liga BBVA MX Femenil on Wednesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. CT, the league announced today. The match marks the first time in history the contest will be played in the United States, as Clausura 2025 champion C.F. Pachuca and Apertura 2024 champion C.F. Monterrey square off to determine the absolute champion of LIGA MX Femenil for the 2024-25 season.
"We're honored to host this historic match between the two reigning women's champions from Liga MX Feminil," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "It's the first time this event is being played outside of Mexico, and we're proud that San Antonio was chosen as the site. This is more than just a game. It's a celebration of excellence in women's soccer and a reflection of our commitment to bringing world-class events to our fans. We look forward to showcasing not only our facility, but also everything our city has to offer."
Introduced to the league in 2021, the Campeón de Campeonas serves as the domestic super cup between the Liga MX Femenil champions of the Apertura and Clausura tournaments.
The match will feature a new guest, Club Pachuca, the first-time champion of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil in the Clausura 2025. The team of the legendary Charlyn Corral, Monica Ocampo, and Kenti Robles will face Club Rayadas de Monterrey, Apertura 2024 champions, led by Nicole Pérez, Christina Burkenroad, and Karol Bernal, who will seek to win the title of the best team of the season for the first time.
"Women's football in Mexico is growing, consolidating, and opening doors, which is why in this fifth edition of the Campeón de Campeonas, and the context of the international expansion of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil, we decided to take this historic match to San Antonio, Texas. We seek to bring our Clubs closer to their fans and supporters in the United States and continue to inspire girls and women through our sport," said Mariana Gutiérrez, President of Liga BBVA MX Femenil.
SAFC season ticket members will have first access to an exclusive presale to purchase tickets for the match beginning Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans subscribed to the SAFC Fan Club and app members will have access to an exclusive presale opportunity beginning at 12 p.m. CT on Friday.
Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public Saturday, June 7 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.
About LIGA BBVA MX Femenil
Founded in 2017. The first match of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil was the fixture between Pachuca and Pumas on July 28, 2017, which represented the start of the Apertura 2017 tournament. The first Liga champion team was Chivas de Guadalajara, and the last was Pachuca. Throughout its 16-tournament history (one suspended due to COVID-19), the League has seen five different champions: Guadalajara (2), Tigres (6), América (2), Rayadas (4), and Pachuca (1).
The Clausura 2025 tournament had an accumulated attendance of 547,573 people, which represented a 21% increase compared to the previous tournament. The tournament's record attendance was at the quarterfinals, which were attended by 97,464 fans.
In addition to its internationalization efforts, the League can include the participation of Mexican teams in the first edition of the Summer Cup, in association with the NWSL in 2024 and the Concacaf W Champions Cup in 2025.
