Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for Pair of Friendlies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been called up to the Rwanda Football Federation Men's National team for a pair of international friendly games in Algeria. Rwanda will travel to Stade Chahid Hamlaoui in Algeria for the first test against The Desert Warriors on Thursday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET before traveling to Algeria's Stade Mustapha Tchaker for the second matchup on Monday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Kwizera receives his club-leading sixth international call-up as an active RIFC player and is the only player to receive a call-up in 2025.

Kwizera has enjoyed a successful international career in the last two seasons, quickly becoming a regular in Rwanda's squad. Kwizera's most recent action with The Wasps came on March 25, when he scored the lone goal in Rwanda's 1-1 draw with Lesotho in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualifying matchup to help Rwanda finish the qualifying window in second place in Group C. The goal was the second of his international career.

On November 18, 2024, the midfielder provided an assist in a stunning upset win over Nigeria during the qualification rounds for the 2024 African Cup of Nations. In June 2024, the 26-year-old scored the first goal of his international career in a 1-0 win over Lesotho, leading The Wasps to three crucial points in the Group C World Cup qualifying table.

Kwizera, who was called up to the Rwanda National Team four times in 2024 and twice in 2025, will miss Rhode Island FC's game vs. Miami FC on Saturday, June 7. Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, 2024, and was instrumental in his first season in the Ocean State. The midfielder tallied three goals to finish third on the team, and added six assists in 30 appearances. Kwizera earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week last July after impressive showings against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC, and once again in October following a strong performance against San Antonio FC. This season, he recently scored his first goal of 2025, netting the game-winner vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to keep RIFC at the top of Group 4 in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

Before signing with Rhode Island FC, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level at both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.







