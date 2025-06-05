Lexington SC and Yannick Yankam Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club and midfielder Yannick Yankam have mutually agreed to terminate his contract for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season. The decision was made following collaborative discussions between the club and player.
Yankam, who joined Lexington SC ahead of the 2024 season, has brought ambition and character to the squad throughout his time in Lexington. After thoughtful consideration from both sides, the agreement reflects a shared understanding of the best path forward at this time.
In the 2024 USL League One season, Yankam played in 17 matches scoring two goals and registering three assists. Yankam led the Greens to a victory on March 15, 2024 scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 triumph against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
Lexington Sporting Club extends its gratitude to Yannick for his efforts and impact during his time with the club and sends him best wishes for what's ahead.
