Lexington Sporting Club Secures Second Straight Win at Home over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

June 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club hosted Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Friday night for the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Energized by a big win the previous week, LSC looked to build momentum and deliver another strong performance in front of their home crowd.

In the 13th minute, #12 Xavier Zengue drove up the right flank and delivered a cross into the box, where #33 Forster Ajago slotted it home to put Lexington on the board, giving them the early lead.

"I want the fans to expect us to win," said Zengue on helping LSC secure the victory. "That's the standard for our team, it has been all season, and we're just now starting to see the results. I'm super happy to help the team however I can."

Colorado Springs mounted several attacks on goal throughout the first half, but LSC goalkeeper #31 Brooks Thompson stood like a brick wall, rendering the Switchbacks' offense powerless.

"I'm ecstatic right now." said Thomspon on LSC's second consecutive win. "We had an amazing crowd tonight, it feels really good. I felt the atmosphere. Just so happy to get three points again."

Lexington SC kept up the fight and held the lead into halftime.

In the 57th minute, a dangerous cross from Lexington Sporting Club was accidentally deflected into the net by Colorado Springs' #4 Tyler Clegg, handing LSC a 2-0 lead and a cushion of breathing room.

The Switchbacks answered back in the 74th minute with a goal from #5 Matthew Mahoney, assisted by #7 Jonas Fjeldberg, raising the tension among players and fans alike.

Lexington and Colorado Springs traded strong attacks all the way to the final whistle, but LSC held firm and walked away with a well-earned win, securing back-to-back three-point results.

Head Coach Terry Boss said "I think that tonight was so important to build a little momentum going into the away stretch. The guys have always performed well on the road. Obviously, we will be sad not to do it in front of our fans, but I think this is the belief that the group needed."

Lexington Sporting Club looks to grab another three points in the USL Jägermeister Cup next week in an away match on Saturday, June 28th. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, against the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium.







