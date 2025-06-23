YMCA Welcomes Greg Stremlaw to Westfield Center Advisory Board

Westfield - The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is proud to announce the appointment of Greg Stremlaw, President & CEO of Indy Sports & Entertainment (parent company of Indy Eleven), to the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield Advisory Board of Advisors. In addition to joining the Advisory Board, Stremlaw will also serve on the Program Development Committee for the YMCA, helping to shape meaningful programming that supports community health, youth development and social responsibility.

"We are honored to welcome Greg to our Advisory Board," said Shannon K. Russell-Marshel, Executive Director at the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield. "As a respected leader in our community, his expertise, passion and commitment to service align with our mission and values, making him an ideal candidate to help guide and support our efforts."

Stremlaw's term will officially begin at the Summer Board Social on Wednesday, July 30. His leadership experience and deep ties to the region's sports and entertainment landscape will be an invaluable asset to the YMCA's work in Greater Indianapolis, Westfield and beyond.

"I am very proud to help play a role in advancing the mission and values of the YMCA. The ability to not only help influence youth, but provide value towards healthy living and make our community better is an honor to be involved in. This community is a special place, and I am especially thrilled to help advance fitness and recreational activities, amongst many other elements for the YMCA," explained Stremlaw.

Indy Eleven recently announced its multi-year partnership with the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis to collaborate on initiatives that foster community engagement, promote youth and athlete development, and enhance brand awareness through joint programming and events.

Recognizing shared values and opportunities to positively impact the community, the partnership of the YMCA and Indy Eleven involves events, membership incentives, co-branding, and community outreach.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis remains committed to strengthening the foundation of its community through accessible, inclusive programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

For more information about the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield, visit https://indymca.org/ymca-westfield/.







