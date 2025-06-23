Takeaways from Roots' Road Win in Birmingham

June 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland finally found the back of the net on Saturday in Birmingham, breaking their scoreless streak while keeping the sheet clean for a 1-0 victory at Legion FC.

Roots now move to 4-2-8 in 2025 and with the win sit just three points out of a potential playoff spot. Oakland will host Monterey Bay FC in a Group Stage fixture of the USL Jägermeister Cup for their next action on Saturday, June 28th. Until then, we take a look back at the bounce back victory in Birmingham:

By Any Means Necessary

Coming into Saturday's contest at Birmingham, Roots had failed to score in three straight league fixtures, and hadn't found the back of the net under new head coach Benny Feilhaber. Oakland still hasn't seen a goal from open play in quite some time, but on Saturday, earning and finishing a penalty kick to get on the board was enough to win the game.

Perhaps finding twine by any means necessary and securing the all important first win under a new coach will settle the squad's nerves and open the floodgates of their scoring potential.

Squeaky Clean

That is now two clean sheets and just one goal conceded in their last three games after Kendall McIntosh and the Oakland backline put up another zero on Saturday in Birmingham.

Whatever changes have been made recently on the defensive side of the ball have clicked like magic for this squad who have now dropped from the top spot on the league's goals conceded leaderboard after three straight air-tight showings.

Levelheaded Soccer

In recent weeks, Oakland has been hurt on a number of occasions by bad fouls in precarious positions. Roots lead the USL Championship in fouls conceded and have been near the top of the list for yellow cards shown all season.

But it was a different club on display in Birmingham. Oakland finished the match without a booking for the first time this season, and drew more fouls than they conceded. The club looks to be actively addressing issues that have caused them trouble, a surefire recipe for success in the future.







