FC Tulsa Rally Back to Get a Point

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa rallied back with a late equalizer from ElMedkhar to share the points with El Paso Locomotive FC.

The first half of the Saturday night duel got off to a rather slow start. Both teams got shots off in the opening ten minutes but all were dealt with easily by the goalkeepers. El Paso held a majority of the possession in the first half, but Tulsa out shot the visiting team nine to seven.

In the 32nd minute, El Paso Locomotive forward Amando Moreno sent a long, towering ball to Wilmer Cabrera, who received the ball in front of defender Lamar Batista and took off towards the goal. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda came forward to stop the attack but was beaten. Moreno tapped the ball into the back of the net putting the visitors up, 1-0.

A slew of second half subs for both teams brought some much needed action. FC Tulsa held El Paso Locomotive to 30 minutes without a shot to start the second half. FC Tulsa had a few chances to open the second half, most notably midfielder Giordano Colli in the 50th minute but goalkeeper Jahmali Waite made a fantastic save.

The tides began to turn for the home side late in the match. Kalil ElMedkhar, who came on as a sub in the 64th minute, finally evened the score. Arthur Rogers sent a cross to Delentz Pierre along the endline who sent the ball in towards the goal. ElMedkhar, on a slide, got his foot on it and sent it to the net. Several El Paso Locomotive FC players were there to stop the goal, the ball was determined to have crossed the goal line.

Goals:

32' - W. Cabrera (A: A. Moreno)

86' - K. ElMedkhar (A: D. Pierre)

Cards:

17' - G. Diaz

19' - D. Pierre

35' - F. Daroma

68' - A. Moreno

69' - J. Waite

72' - O. Damm

77' - L. Batista

82' - D. Carter

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Arthur Rogers, Lucas Stauffer, Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Owen Damm, Alexander Dalou, Al Hassan, Stefan Stojanovic (Subs Used: Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Stefan Lukic, Abdoulaye Cissoko)

ELP: Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortiz, Guillermo Diaz, Ricky Ruiz, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno, Robert Coronado, Wilmer Cabrera (Subs Used: Bryan Romero, Frank Lopez, Gabi Torres, Alvaro Quezada, and Daniel Carter)

Up Next: FC Tulsa is on the road for two matches. Next Sunday, they head to Lexington SC, kickoff is at 6pm. Then they head to San Antonio for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, May 28th. FC Tulsa return to ONEOK Field Saturday, May 31st at 7:30pm for Greenwood Night as they take on Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Get your tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.