Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA (May 10th, 2025) - Loudoun United Football Club nets five goals and secures all three points in a 5-1 victory over Lexington SC at Segra Field.
Match Summary
Loudoun United Football Club secured all three points and remains at the top of the Eastern Conference following a 5-1 home victory over Lexington SC. The Red-and-White improved to 7-2-0 on the season, with a perfect 4-0-0 record at home following tonight's win. The action-packed first half saw goals from both sides. After a slow start, Lexington capitalized on an early opportunity in the 17th minute when Marcus Epps slipped a shot between two Loudoun defenders and into the bottom-right corner of the net. Loudoun responded just 10 minutes later with a beautiful strike from the top of the box by Florian Valot. Loudoun United continued to create chances in the attacking third but could not take the lead before halftime. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.
The second half at Segra Field was all Loudoun, with four unanswered goals. In the 48th minute, Keegan Tingey drew a penalty and converted it confidently from the spot. Just seven minutes later, Lexington's Michael Adedokun received his second yellow card, forcing the visitors to finish the match with 10 men. In the 59th minute, Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his seventh goal of the season. Loudoun kept the pressure on, and in the 76th minute, Kwame Awuah added his first goal of the 2025 season. To cap it off, in the 87th minute, Zach Ryan made it five goals on the night for the Red-and-White. The match finished 5-1 in favor of Loudoun United FC, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.
Thoughts from the Club
Florian Valot on securing a big win at home:
"We felt it was a good bounce-back from last weekend. Scoring five goals at home is a great feeling, and it's the type of show our great fans deserve. It was a much-needed three points for us to stay undefeated at home and remain at the top of the table. Now all eyes are on Miami next weekend."
Coach Ryan Martin on a strong bounce-back victory and remaining undefeated at home:
"We saw great resilience and a strong response from our guys after going down early in this match. This performance speaks to the quality of the group we have here. It was a well-deserved three points, and now it's about how we build on this win as we shift our focus to Miami."
Notes
Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his seventh goal of the season, tying him for first in the USL Championship.
Alex Nagy recorded his first professional assist, setting up Zach Ryan's goal in the 87th minute.
Florian Valot scored his first goal of the 2025 season and added his fifth assist of the year.
Cole Turner returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the end of the 2023 season following injury.
Kwame Awuah scored his first goal of the 2025 season.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025
- Republic FC Draws Indy Eleven - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Rally Back to Get a Point - FC Tulsa
- Elvis Amoh Scores 7th Goal in Last 5 Matches - Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rising Become First USL Team to Win Away Against New Mexico United in 2025 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Oakland Roots SC 1-2 - San Antonio FC
- Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1 at Isotopes Park - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Battles Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Take Down New Mexico United 2-1 - Phoenix Rising FC
- LouCity's Regular Season Home Win Streak Snapped in Pittsburgh Stalemate - Louisville City FC
- Roots Win 2-1 on the Road Versus Conference Leaders San Antonio FC - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Downed, 3-1, by Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2 - New Mexico United
- Hounds Travail for Gritty Draw in Louisville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Keeps Third Clean Sheet in a Row at Home, Draws Detroit 0-0 - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC - Loudoun United FC
- Monterey Bay Digs out 1-1 Draw against Rhode Island FC in Pawtucket - Monterey Bay FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles from Behind to Earn 1-1 Draw vs. Monterey Bay FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC
- Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April
- Las Vegas Lights FC Prove Tough Hosts for Loudoun United FC
- D.C. United Recalls Defender Garrison Tubbs from Loudoun United FC
- Stoppage Time Goal Lifts Loudoun United FC over Lexington SC in Jägermeister Cup Opener