Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA (May 10th, 2025) - Loudoun United Football Club nets five goals and secures all three points in a 5-1 victory over Lexington SC at Segra Field.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club secured all three points and remains at the top of the Eastern Conference following a 5-1 home victory over Lexington SC. The Red-and-White improved to 7-2-0 on the season, with a perfect 4-0-0 record at home following tonight's win. The action-packed first half saw goals from both sides. After a slow start, Lexington capitalized on an early opportunity in the 17th minute when Marcus Epps slipped a shot between two Loudoun defenders and into the bottom-right corner of the net. Loudoun responded just 10 minutes later with a beautiful strike from the top of the box by Florian Valot. Loudoun United continued to create chances in the attacking third but could not take the lead before halftime. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second half at Segra Field was all Loudoun, with four unanswered goals. In the 48th minute, Keegan Tingey drew a penalty and converted it confidently from the spot. Just seven minutes later, Lexington's Michael Adedokun received his second yellow card, forcing the visitors to finish the match with 10 men. In the 59th minute, Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his seventh goal of the season. Loudoun kept the pressure on, and in the 76th minute, Kwame Awuah added his first goal of the 2025 season. To cap it off, in the 87th minute, Zach Ryan made it five goals on the night for the Red-and-White. The match finished 5-1 in favor of Loudoun United FC, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.

Thoughts from the Club

Florian Valot on securing a big win at home:

"We felt it was a good bounce-back from last weekend. Scoring five goals at home is a great feeling, and it's the type of show our great fans deserve. It was a much-needed three points for us to stay undefeated at home and remain at the top of the table. Now all eyes are on Miami next weekend."

Coach Ryan Martin on a strong bounce-back victory and remaining undefeated at home:

"We saw great resilience and a strong response from our guys after going down early in this match. This performance speaks to the quality of the group we have here. It was a well-deserved three points, and now it's about how we build on this win as we shift our focus to Miami."

Notes

Abdellatif Aboukoura scored his seventh goal of the season, tying him for first in the USL Championship.

Alex Nagy recorded his first professional assist, setting up Zach Ryan's goal in the 87th minute.

Florian Valot scored his first goal of the 2025 season and added his fifth assist of the year.

Cole Turner returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the end of the 2023 season following injury.

Kwame Awuah scored his first goal of the 2025 season.







