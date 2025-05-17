Miami FC Tops Loudoun United FC

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL (May 17th, 2025)- Loudoun United Football Club unable to secure points in a 2-1 loss to Miami FC at FIU Pitbull Stadium in Miami, FL.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club fall to 7-3-0 on the season following a 2-1 loss to Miami FC. The first half saw action early, with Miami FC's Francisco Bonfiglio making no mistake in a one-on-one with Loudoun's goalkeeper in the fourth minute, opening the scoring at FIU Pitbull Stadium. In the 26th minute, Loudoun's Abdellatif Aboukoura was taken down in the Miami 18-yard box, resulting in a yellow card for Miami and a penalty kick for Loudoun United. Aboukoura stepped up and buried the penalty past Miami goalkeeper Bill Hamid, tying the game at 1-1. It was Aboukoura's eighth goal of the USL Championship season. The first half wasn't finished yet, as Miami responded less than ten minutes later with a header from Lucas Melano in the 34th minute. The first half ended 2-1 in favor of Miami FC.

Following an entertaining 45 minutes in the first half, the second half featured chances from both sides, but neither team was able to score, and the match finished 2-1. Miami FC earned a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, but Loudoun's Hugo Fauroux made a spectacular save to keep the score at 2-1. It was Fauroux's second penalty save of the season, keeping his penalty kick save percentage at 100 percent in USL Championship play for the 2025 season. Miami FC received a total of eight yellow cards during the match and Miami's Tobias Zarate was sent off late in the second half after picking up two yellow cards in three minutes. Loudoun United FC were held to just five total shots, which was their lowest total of the season.

The Red-and-White now head into a bye week before returning home on May 31st for Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup against Louisville City FC.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Ryan Martin on the result:

"Overall, we are disappointed in the result tonight, we were slow to start and late to react to some things in the first half. But it's important for our guys to learn and grow from times like this. We got caught up in some of their game tonight, but I am proud of the guys for how we fought both tonight and through this first third of this season."

Zach Ryan on the loss to Miami FC:

"Frustrating loss for us for sure. We had another slow start; we didn't come out playing our game, and we didn't do enough to test them in their defensive third. End of the day they got the three points, but we will learn from this and build from this. Our mindset is still the same, one game at a time."

Notes

Hugo Fauroux recorded his 250th career USL Championship save during the match.

Abdellatif Aboukoura tallied his eighth goal of the USL Championship season.







