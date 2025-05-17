Hartford Rallies Back to Draw Louisville Extending Home Unbeaten Streak to Four

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, CT - Despite playing with only 10 men for the final 30 minutes, Hartford Athletic came away with a point at home against Louisville City FC, tying last year's Eastern Conference Regular Season Champions 1-1. This game extends Hartford's home unbeaten streak to four games.

LouCity got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 39th minute. Adrien Perez collected the ball in Louisville's defensive half and sprinted down the line toward Hartford's 18-yd box. He played a ball into the box, right into the path of Manny Perez who hit a one-touch pass across to Phillip Goodrum, who had to slide to get on the end of it.

In the 65th minute Adewale Obalola received a second yellow, leaving Hartford down a man for the rest of the game.

Facing a massive uphill battle, the Boys in Green showed resilience in the final 25 minutes. In fact, the majority of Hartford's shots and attacking momentum came after going down a man. Kyle Edwards, subbed into the game in the 78th minute, had a big role in the offensive push.

Just minutes after coming on to the pitch, Edwards set up Mamadou Dieng for one of the best opportunities for the Green & Blue up to that point. A throw-in on the left side was headed out by a LouCity defender but controlled by Dieng who passed it out wide to Emmanuel Samadia. Samadia hit a ball over the top to Kyle Edwards who headed it up, right into the path of Dieng. Dieng's first-touch shot skirted just wide of the goal.

Edwards' biggest contribution, however, came in the 88th minute in the form of a game-tying goal. Sebastian Anderson served in a beautiful corner to the back post where Edwards rose above everyone else to get a head on it and direct the ball back where it came from, leaving LouCity's GK rooted to the spot.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after one or two more valiant attacking efforts from the Boys in Green. Hartford takes to the road for an away match against Indy Eleven on Wednesday, May 28 at 7 PM. Hartford's next home game will be June 6 at 7:30 PM versus North Carolina FC. Tickets are available at: http://www.hartfordathletic.com/tickets

FAST STATS

HARTFORD LOUISVILLE

Shots 6 11

Shots On Target 1 2

Corners 5 5

Fouls 13 19

Offsides 1 1

Possession 53.1% 46.9%

Passing Accuracy 74.9% 76.6%

Saves 1 0

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD LOUISVILLE

88' - Kyle Edwards (Sebastian Anderson) 39' - Phillip Goodrum (Manny Perez)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD LOUISVILLE

37' - Sebastian Anderson (Yellow) 32' - Adrien Pérez (Yellow)

45' - Adewale Obalola (Yellow) 50' - Arturo Ordóñez (Yellow)

62' - Mamadou Dieng (Yellow) 69' - Kevon Lambert (Yellow)

65' - Adewale Obalola (Yellow, Red)

90+1' - Antony Siaha (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD LOUISVILLE

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Damian Las

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 13 (DF) Amadou Dia (Aiden McFadden, 73')

22 (DF) TJ Presthus (Kyle Edwards, 78') 32 (DF) Kyle Adams

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Arturo Ordoñez (Josh Jones, 73')

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 4 (MF) Sean Totsch

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 17 (MF) Taylor Davila

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Jonathan Jiménez, 60') 11 (MF) Niall McCabe

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Deshane Beckford, 71') 15 (MF) Emanuel Perez

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 31 (FW) Kevon Lambert (Ray Serrano, 73')

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 9 (FW) Phillip Goodrum (Jansen Wilson, 86')

81 (FW) Addie Obalola 16 (FW) Adrien Pérez (Evan Davila, 58')







