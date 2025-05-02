Hartford Head to Charleston on Two Game Win Streak

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic at Charleston Battery

WHEN: Saturday, May 3, 5 PM

WHERE: Patriots Point, Mt Pleasant, SC

WATCH: WCTX MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

Matchup History

While Charleston leads the all-time series 8-3-1 over Hartford, things are never boring when these two teams square off. In 2023, Charleston scored twice from the 87th minute on to snag a 4-3 at Trinity Health Stadium. In October of 2022, Andre Lewis recorded the club's only hat trick in a 6-3 victory for Hartford. Last season's matchups favored Charleston, a 1-0 victory at Patriots Point in May and a 2-2 draw at Trinity Health Stadium after Nick Markanich's goal in the 90th minute leveled the match.

Last Time Out

Jack Panayotou thrilled the Hartford faithful in his debut and the club's debut in the new Jagermeister Cup accounting for both goals in a 2-0 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine. The first, in the 41st minute, came as he was streaking down the right side of the field. Samuel Careaga played a beautiful ball as the referee signaled to play on while Addie Obalola was fouled and Panayotou did the rest, beating the keeper one-on-one to open the scoring. In the 64th minute, Panayotou broke through again, this time finding himself on the end of an Emmanuel Samadia cross and batting it past an on-rushing goalkeeper for his second goal of the game. It's the second win in a row for the Boys in Green after defeating Birmingham Legion 1-0 the weekend prior at Trinity Health Stadium.

A Full Squad

Between injuries, red cards and international duty, Hartford Athletic suffered some brutal luck in having a full squad early on in the season. Two months into the season, Brendan Burke has almost a completely full and healthy roster, with only midfielder Marlon Hairston appearing on the injury report as questionable. Eight Hartford players have already missed a game this season due to one of the reasons above including opening night starters Hairston, Deshane Beckford, Arturo Diz Pe, Beverly Makangila, Michee Ngalina and Emmanuel Samadia.

Players to Watch

Hartford: Antony Siaha, GK, #77

All eyes will be on goalkeeper Antony Siaha in this weekend's matchup. Siaha has been in standout form, anchoring the defense with commanding presence and clutch shot-stopping ability. His recent performances have included multiple key saves under pressure, giving Hartford a crucial edge in tight matches. With Charleston boasting one of the league's most efficient attacks, Siaha's ability to organize the back line and deliver in high-leverage moments could prove decisive. If Hartford is to secure a result on the road, it will likely start with Siaha's influence between the posts.

Charleston: MD Myers, FW, #9

MD Myers has emerged as a key player for Charleston Battery in the 2025 season, making him a standout to watch in this weekend's matchup against Hartford Athletic. In April, Myers delivered impressive performances, including a hat trick in a 4-0 U.S. Open Cup victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC on April 15, and a two-goal effort in a 3-1 league win against Indy Eleven just days later. These feats earned him the USL Championship Player of the Week honors for Week 7 and a nomination for the league's Player of the Month award for April. Despite missing early-season matches due to injury, Myers has quickly reasserted himself as a vital component of Charleston's attack. His recent form suggests he will be a significant threat to Hartford's defense in the upcoming game.

