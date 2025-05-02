Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Rhode Island FC 5/3/25
May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Road Warriors: SAFC is undefeated on the road this season so far in USL competition, winning both of its regular season matches and Jägermeister Cup contest last Saturday. Against league opponents, SAFC holds a +3 goal differential on the road.
West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 18-10-10 against the Eastern Conference with a +40 goal differential and ten shutouts.
Season Debutants: SAFC defender Shannon Gomez made his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising in the USL Jägermeister Cup, while goalkeeper Daniel Namani recorded his first-ever professional appearance and clean sheet.
What they had to say:
Head Coach Carlos Llamosa
(On what to expect from Rhode Island ...)
"Well, they're a good team with the ball. They play good football, but without the ball, that team runs a lot. They press hard, so we need to be quick with the ball, because that team, they run a lot. You know, when one guy decides to press, you're going to see seven, eight guys behind that press to support, so make sure to be quick, one or two touches, and come out with the decisions really quick if we want to beat their pressure."
Forward Diogo Pacheco
(On getting back on track after two wins last week...)
"We started this season, I would say almost in the perfect way, so I feel like we knew at some point we're gonna lose games, which is totally normal, and sometimes it's good just to go back into what you can still improve and keep getting better, and a lot of it actually came from our defensive part of the game, not just the our defenders, but like the whole team, like pressing up front, and I mean, if you look at the last two games, a lot of our good chances and goals came from good press, being aggressive defending, and again, the whole team, not just the defenders, so I feel like going forward, obviously, keep getting on the offensive part of the game, but keep getting aggressive from back of the field, the whole team."
USL Championship Match #8 - San Antonio FC vs. Rhode Island FC
Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. CT
Stadium: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, RI
Where to Watch: ESPN+, TUDN
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 5-2-0 (15 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)
Rhode Island FC: 1-3-1 (4 pts; 10th place in Eastern Conference)
All-time Series: The teams only have one previous meeting to go off of, with Rhode Island taking the series opener 3-1 at Toyota Field in September 2024.
