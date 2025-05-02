El Paso Locomotive FC Return Home for Derby Del Camino Real

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - After spending most of April on the road for three different competitions, El Paso Locomotive FC are back at Southwest University Park for Derby Del Camino Real against New Mexico United on Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS NEW MEXICO UNITED - SATURDAY, MAY 3, 2025 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY STADIUM - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: KVIA.com, KVIA ABC 7 News App, El Paso-Las Cruces CW, ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC managed two points in their USL Jägermeister Cup debut against Texoma FC, winning in penalties 0(6)-0(5) at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas. Robert Coronado saw his attempt from the spot saved to begin the penalty shootout, but after that, Los Locos would convert six straight and take advantage of two Texoma penalties sailing wide to get the shootout victory.

Los Locos have won its first three matches in the U.S. Open Cup this season, the first such wins in franchise history, including a penalty shootout victory over rivals New Mexico United in the Third Round. Los Locos will travel to face Austin FC on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. MT at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. This is the first time Locomotive will take on an MLS side in an official competition.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera enjoyed a successful April which included a run of scoring in four consecutive matches (4/2-4/16) making him the first Locomotive player to do so. He has scored two stoppage time equalizers this season and slotted home the winning penalty to knock off New Mexico United in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup just over two weeks ago.

M Gabi Torres/Memo Diaz: Both wingbacks for Los Locos have livened up the attack by supplying numerous chances from open play and set pieces. Nine of Locomotive's 22 goals across all competitions have come from corner kicks with this duo as the primary architects.

D Arturo Ortiz: Now back from injury, Ortiz will be looked upon to anchor the Locomotive defense. He was able to go the distance and assist the shutout effort defensively against Texoma FC last weekend. Ortiz leads the team in clearances (34) and passes per 90 minutes (59.8) as he looks to help and create opportunities from the back line.

OPPONENT INFO: New Mexico United

The Locos trail the all-time series with New Mexico United 4-7-9. This season, the two sides have split the first two contests with this being the first rivalry matchup in El Paso in 2025.

The highest profile match between these two clubs came in the 2020 Western Conference Semifinal in El Paso where 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide things. The Locos would ultimately win the penalty shootout 5-3 and advance in the playoffs that season.

New Mexico enters this match winners of five straight in the USL Championship including a 1-0 victory over Los Locos earlier this season at Isotopes Park. Four of those victories have been shutouts.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

In four home games this season, Los Locos have scored 13 goals, the most in club history. Locomotive have scored three goals in the first 15 minutes and eight goals in the first half, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

This match against New Mexico United marks the 100th USL Championship competition at Southwest University Park, including regular season and playoffs. Eric Calvillo is expected to play in his 100th USL Championship match for Locomotive.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on recent road trip:

"I think it was positive understanding that we had to play a lot of games away. We were missing being at home, and now, we have a beautiful opportunity to play against our top rival here, and we missed that."

Cabrera on rivalry against New Mexico United:

"We know each other very well. It'll be the third time in less than a month and a half that we face off. We respect them a lot. They're friends off the field, but when we have to compete, we compete firstly for the win. I think it's going to be a very tough but very good game."

Cabrera on comparing previous results against NMU:

"I think we have to take both because in both games, they've been the same in terms of the way they want to play - the structure, the mentality, the ideas. We have to take both games as an example because we need to have some adjustments in order for us to make sure that we present a team that is competitive enough with the mentality of getting the three points here at home."

Eric Calvillo on April results:

"I think there were some ups and downs for sure. There were a lot of games to learn from and a lot to take positive things away from. Now, we're just focusing on the stuff that we need to work on for a new month and a new opportunity."

Calvillo on Derby Del Camino Real:

"It's a great rivalry match to start off the month of May for us. To do it at home, we can't ask for much more. It's games like this that you live for and want to be a part of, and I think a lot of the guys and myself are super excited for another opportunity to play against New Mexico."

Calvillo on if team is satisfied with faster start this year:

"For me, it doesn't. I don't feel any lighter than I did last year or anything. I feel even hungrier. Fifth place is fifth place, of course, but we're not first, and our main objective is to be on top of the table and hopefully work towards winning it all. Playing New Mexico is another great opportunity for us to try and take down our rival off that leaderboard and get us closer to that. There's no satisfaction until I see our team name in first place on that leaderboard."

