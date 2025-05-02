FC Tulsa Head to California to Take on Orange County SC

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa take on Orange County SC on Saturday in the final leg of a three-match roadtrip. Fans can catch the late-night action at 9:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+ or at the club's exclusive watch party at the Tulsan Athletic Club.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (4-2-0, 12 points) at Orange County SC (2-3-1, 7 points)

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Championship Soccer Stadium - Irvine, California

9 p.m. CT | ESPN+

When FC Tulsa and Orange County SC meet for the first time this season on Saturday, both clubs will be coming off losses in Round One of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Orange County SC hosted Las Vegas Lights FC, who put up three goals on the home team. FC Tulsa traveled to Tennessee to take on One Knoxville SC. The club scored in the 2nd and 95th minute before ultimately dropping 2(4)-2(2) in penalty kicks.

This is the 13th match up between the two squads dating back to 2015, Orange County SC leads the series 7-3-2. Both Luke Spencer and Danny Stone are in their first full season in the Head Coach role. Danny Stone was named Orange County SC's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season in August after the club parted ways with Paul Hardyman. Stone spent time with the OKC Energy, Phoenix Rising FC and Orange County SC in the assistant role before finding his place at the helm in Irvine.

League Recognition

FC Tulsa have racked up nine USL Championship Team of the Week selections so far this season. Arthur Rogers leads the squad earning bench honors in Week 3 and starting spots in Weeks 4 and 7. Johan Peñaranda earned a starting spot in Week 1 following a clean-sheet performance, then backing it up with another shutout and a bench nod in Week 2. Lamar Batista earned his first selection in Week 2 and Taylor Calheira earned his first selection after a brace in Week 7. Head Coach Luke Spencer picked up a pair of Coach of the Weeks nods in weeks four and seven.

Owen Damm collected his first ever nomination for Goal of the Week with a beautiful goal in the 42nd minute against Oakland Roots SC. Kalil ElMedkhar delivered a pass to the left foot of Damm, who dribbled forward and juking out the defender. Damm then sent an absolute rocket over the head of the Oakland goalkeeper and into the back of the net. This was Damm's first USL Championship goal, coming just ten days after scoring his first professional goal in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round victory over Forward Madison FC.

Stefan Lukić collected his first USL Championship Goal of the Week nomination, and win, with his left-footed screamer in the 14th minute in Week 7. Alex Dalou directed a short pass to Lukić. He dribbled once and sent the ball into the upper left corner of the goal, over a diving goalkeeper to put FC Tulsa up early in Las Vegas. Johan Peñaranda picked up his first Save of the Week nomination of the 2025 season in Week 7. Peñaranda made a spectacular diving save to the right side of the goal to stop a long-range shot by Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Valentin Noël. Peñaranda's Save of the Week win completed an almost perfect week of league honors for the club.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.