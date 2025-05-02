Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Aimé Mabika
May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has signed defender Aimé Mabika for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The experienced 26-year-old defender reunites with a pair of former teammates in the Ocean State, and brings 50 Major League Soccer appearances across stints with Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC.
"Aimé will bring leadership and experience to our backline," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His game is well-balanced. He has an incredible ability to read the game along with his excellent athleticism."
Mabika spent the last two seasons with MLS club Toronto FC, making 20 starts in 33 appearances during that stretch and logging nearly 2,000 minutes with the Canadian club. Prior to his time up north, the Zambia native spent two seasons with Inter Miami, logging more than 12,000 minutes in 17 appearances with Miami's first team after being selected as the 26th overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He began his career in 2021 with Inter Miami II (formerly Fort Lauderdale CF) playing alongside current RIFC defender Frank Nodarse, making 14 appearances for Miami's reserves during the 2021 USL League One season.
Before his time as a professional, Mabika enjoyed a five-year collegiate career at the University of Kentucky, spending three seasons playing alongside current RIFC midfielder Clay Holstad. In his final full season in 2019, the defender captained the team and earned Conference USA Player of the Year honors after starting every game for a defensive line that kept nine clean sheets. He also scored three goals. After making a run to the Semifinals of the C-USA tournament and the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, the defender was named to the All-C-USA First Team and C-USA All-Tournament Team following the season. He was also named the C-USA Co-Defensive MVP.
During a COVID-shortened 2020 season, the defender continued to shine, scoring two goals, starting all six matches and earning a selection to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region first team before being drafted by Miami.
