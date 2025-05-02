USL Dallas Officially Launches Atlético Dallas, the Newest Men's Professional Soccer Team in North Texas

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

RICHARDSON, Texas - A new era of professional soccer is coming to North Texas. USL Dallas officially unveiled its new identity as Atlético Dallas this evening during a vibrant community celebration in downtown Garland. The brand reveal featured live music, a fan parade, exclusive merchandise, and appearances by beloved local personalities.

The event coincided with the Music Made Here concert hosted by Visit Garland featuring Grupo Los de Chiwas and La Nueva Estrategia. Festivities began with the Ben & Skin Show on 97.1 The Eagle, broadcasting live from Fortunate Son this afternoon. The live music began at 7:00 p.m., followed by the official brand unveiling and parade around the square, led by renowned radio host Armando "El Chiquilín" Ulloa of La Grande 107.5 FM, who also joins the club as a minority owner and brand ambassador.

"This brand launch is more than a name reveal -it's a declaration of who we are and what we stand for," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. "Atlético Dallas reflects our ambition, our roots in the game, and our commitment to uniting the community through our shared love of soccer."

The new brand identity features bold team colors - Texas Topaz (light blue), Blackland Crude (black), Silver Ore (metallic silver), and white - along with symbolic regional mascots: the Mexican Gray Wolf and the Rattlesnake, embodying the strength, spirit, and pride of Texas.

"This marks a huge step forward in our journey," added Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. "Atlético Dallas isn't just a new name-it's the heartbeat of a movement. We're building something authentic, inclusive, and electric for fans across the region."

As part of this launch, Atlético Dallas also announced that its youth division will now be known as Atlético Dallas Youth, following a recently announced partnership with Renegades Soccer Club. With more than 2,500 young athletes and a reputation for competitive excellence, the transition will strengthen the club's commitment to developing homegrown talent through a clear and direct pathway to the pros.

"We're thrilled to see this energy and investment in Garland," said Garland Mayor Scott LeMay. "Atlético Dallas represents the future of professional sports in our city, and we're proud to welcome the team as a major part of our growing community."

The club is preparing to kick off play in the USL Championship in 2027, joining the fastest-growing professional soccer organization in the United States. League leaders praised the rebrand and its focus on local identity and fan connection.

The team's branding, vision, and community programming are featured on their newly launched website, along with first-run limited edition merchandise on atleticodallas.com. For more information about the youth program, visit atleticodallasyouth.com.

ABOUT USL DALLAS / ATLÉTICO DALLAS

USL Dallas, now known as Atlético Dallas, is a professional soccer team coming in 2027 as part of the USL Championship. Atlético Dallas was co-founded by lifelong friends and soccer enthusiasts Matt Valentine and Sam Morton with a mission to build community through professional soccer. The organization is committed to making soccer a sport for everyone and to inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders.

