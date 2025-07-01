Más+ by Messi Named Official Sponsor of Atlético Dallas Youth Kits

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Atlético Dallas News Release







RICHARDSON, Texas - Atlético Dallas Youth has teamed up with Más+ by Messi, the performance hydration brand created by global football icon Leo Messi, as its official kit sponsor.

This landmark partnership brings world-class inspiration to the heart of the youth division. The Más+ logo will be prominently featured on the front of all official Atlético Dallas Youth kits, symbolizing a mutual commitment to performance, player development, and elevating young athletes on and off the field.

"We're honored to welcome Más+ by Messi as our official youth sponsor," said Sam Morton, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of Atlético Dallas. "This is more than a logo - it's a statement of who we are and who we aspire to be. This partnership represents a shared passion for empowering young athletes at the local level."

"We want our players to dream big," said Ravi Sehra, Director of Operations and Strategy for Atlético Dallas Youth. "Más+ embodies the same drive, discipline, and passion we see in our players every day. This kit reminds them that greatness is within their reach."

Inspired by the Greatest

Más+ was born from Messi's personal mission to create a hydration drink that delivered exceptional flavor without compromising on quality ingredients. Fueled by that vision, Más+ offers a next-generation hydration experience that inspires athletes at every level.

"We are on a mission to spotlight the importance of hydration and its positive impact on your body and mind. Especially youth," said Robbie Georgevich, Senior Manager, Sponsorships Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co. "Más+ by Messi is native to soccer culture, which is growing more than ever. Our partnership with Atlético Dallas Youth Academy underscores our commitment to helping young soccer fans and players stay positively hydrated and have fun."

This sponsorship marks a major milestone for Atlético Dallas Youth as it continues to grow its presence in youth soccer across North Texas - offering elite training, positive role models, and world-class partnerships that reflect the aspirations of its young athletes.

Learn more about Atlético Dallas Youth and upcoming programs at atleticodallasyouth.com. Follow the journey on social media: @atleticodallas_youth

Find Más+ by Messi at your local retailers including HEB, Tom Thumb, Market Street, Albertsons, Fiesta Mart, and Walmart.







