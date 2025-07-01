Tulsa's No. 9 Turns Heads Again - Taylor Calheira Makes USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 3

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Our very own Taylor  Calheira leads the charge in this week's Team of the Round after another standout performance for FC Tulsa. His dominant display and clinical finishing helped secure a spot among the best eleven in the competition.

Why Calheira Stands Out

Calheira led from the front again, notching a goal and an assist in Tulsa's first Jägermeister Cup victory of 2025. Using his stature to full effect, opened the scoring with a towering header in the 20th minute, then showed his creative side by assisting Stefan Lukic's third goal-demonstrating his ability to both finish and facilitate.

This performance adds to his growing Cup résumé and underscores why he continues to be one of FC Tulsa's most dangerous players in all competitions.

Full Team of the Round - Round  3

Position Player

GK Seth Torman (Greenville Triumph SC)

D Jimmy Medranda (San Antonio FC)

D Aldair Sanchez (Rhode Island FC)

D Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph SC)

M Charlie Dennis (Phoenix Rising FC)

M Noah Fuson (Rhode Island FC)

M Matt Sheldon (Detroit City FC)

M Alfredo Midence (Lexington SC)

F Taylor Calheira (FC Tulsa)

F Albert Dikwa (Rhode Island FC)

F Diego Pepi (Texoma FC)

Coach Carlos Llamosa (San Antonio FC)

Bench Hunter Sulte (IND), Pedro Guimaraes (OC), Jake Crull (MAD), Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), Niall Reid ¬âStephens (TRM), Luis Paredes (SA), Brandon McManus (TXO)

Calheira's Cup Consistency

His goalscoring form is remarkable-3 goals in his first 3 Cup matches-mirroring his early season impact in league play. With nine goals across all competitions this season, Calheira is proving to be a constant threat in the box.

What's Next

FC Tulsa is now 1-1-1 in Jägermeister Cup play, having drawn at Lexington, lost a tight 2-1 battle on Greenwood Night to Birmingham Legion, and now earning a convincing win over Chattanooga.

The final round of the group stage awaits, with advancement still in reach.

With Calheira firing, momentum is building ahead of a busy July schedule:

July 5: Away match at Miami FC - Join us for the official watch party at Cabin Boys Brewery

July 12: Back at ONEOK Field vs. Las Vegas Lights FC at 7:30 p.m. - It's $1 Beer Section Night

Grab your tickets for the July 12 match and all upcoming games at: fctulsa.com/tickets/single-match-tickets

Let's pack the stands and ride this momentum!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.