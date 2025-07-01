Sulte Named to USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round"

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release









Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte

(Indy Eleven) Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte(Indy Eleven)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte has been selected to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for round three after leading the Boys in Blue to a 7-6 shootout victory over Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

With the shootout tied 4-4, the 6'7 Sulte dove to his right to thwart Ronaldo Damus' potential game-winning shot to keep his team alive.

After Josh O'Brien gave the Boys in Blue a 7-6 lead in the shootout, Sulte again dove to his right, but this time he used his left hand to deflect Erik Centeno's attempt and give his team the shootout triumph.

Sulte made an amazing kick save in the 21st minute on a close-range shot by Danny Trejo to keep the match scoreless. In the 49th, the Anchorage, Alaska, native saved another shot from inside the six by Trejo. This time, Sulte closed his legs like a hockey goalie to stop the shot with his left leg.

In the match, Sulte made six saves for the second time in 24 days vs. Birmingham Legion, following his 1-0 clean sheet on the road on June 4 in USL Championship play. That is one shy of his career-high seven saves vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies on July 20, 2024.

The "Team of the Week" honor is Sulte's fourth in his two years with the Boys in Blue, having earned that recognition three weeks ago on June 10 and twice last season (June 15 and October 15) following back-to-back clean sheets in both of those weeks. He made the USLC "Save of the Week" four times in 2024.

Sulte and Reice Charles-Cook have combined to allow just one goal in three Jägermeister Cup matches this season.

The Boys in Blue have had eight different players named to the Team of the Week/Team of the Round in 2025, including Elvis Amoh to the USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round" for round one on April 29.

Indy Eleven is 2-0-1 in USL Jägermeister Cup play with eight points atop Group 3, with Birmingham one point behind with seven. The final round of group play will be on July 26 when Indy Eleven hosts FC Tulsa. The winner of the group + the two best second-place finishers will advance to the quarterfinals of the 38-team tournament on August 20.

The Indy Eleven "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" continues with "Hometown Heroes" on Saturday, July 5 vs. Monterey Bay F.C. at 7:30 pm at Carroll Stadium, with fireworks after the match.

Fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, with the Grand Prize a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop. Deadline is July 14.

Sign up to the Indy Eleven newsletter for further information on how to enter

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

