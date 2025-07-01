San Antonio FC Earns Three USL JÄgermeister Cup Team of the Round Awards

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Jimmy Medranda and forward Andres Paredes have been named to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round, while Head Coach Carlos Llamosa was named Coach of the Round following the team's pair of wins in Round 3.

Medranda earns another weekly call-out for his contributions in the two shutout wins over Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Union Omaha. The defender assisted his third goal across all competitions, also creating six chances, winning 12 duels and completing 85% of his passes in the week.

Paredes bagged the team's first brace of the season in his thirty-minute performance off the bench in the 2-0 win over Colorado Springs. The Aracua, Colombia native added four shots and 10 duels won in his 120 minutes between the two contests.

Llamosa earns his first Coach of the Round award after leading the team to the top of Group 2 with a six-point week heading into its final group match against New Mexico in July.

The trio of awards put San Antonio at 13 overall weekly honors for the season.

SAFC travels to face Copa Tejas rival El Paso Locomotive FC this Friday, July 4. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 3

GK - Seth Torman, Greenville Triumph SC

D - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

D - Aldair Sanchez, Rhode Island FC

D - Toby Sims, Greenville Triumph SC

M - Charlie Dennis, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Noah Fuson, Rhode Island FC

M - Matt Sheldon, Detroit City FC

M - Alfredo Midence, Lexington SC

F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa

F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC

F - Diego Pepi, Texoma FC

Coach - Carlos Llamosa, San Antonio FC

Bench - Hunter Sulte (IND), Pedro Guimaraes (OC), Jake Crull (MAD), Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), Niall Reid-Stephens (TRM), Andres Paredes (SA), Brandon McManus (TXO)







