Midfielder Charlie Dennis Named USL Jägermeister Cup Player of the Round 3

Phoenix Rising midfielder Charlie Dennis was named Player of the Round for the Third Round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, USL announced today. Dennis finished with a season-high four goal contributions (3G, 1A), leading Rising to a 5-4 win over Texoma FC on June 28 at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas.

"It's great to get on the scoresheet, especially three goals," Dennis said. "I'm going to be working even harder now to keep that up."

Dennis became the first Rising player to net a hat-trick since Junior Flemmings accomplished the feat against New Mexico United in August 2020. Additionally, Dennis is just the second player to score a hat-trick in USL Jägermeister Cup history.

The Englishman netted his first and third goal from the penalty spot, with his second coming off a back-post header. Dennis' assist came in the run of play, as he made a run down the right channel before sending a lofted cross toward the back post that forward Darius Johnson nodded home.

After missing nearly two months of action early in the season due to an injury suffered in Matchday 1, Dennis has made up for lost time since returning to play. He scored in Rising's penalty-kick shootout against New Mexico United on May 31 in his first match back, netted his first goal in regulation a week later and now has a hat-trick under his belt. Now, he's the first Rising player to receiver Player of the Week/Matchday honors in 2025.

"There's a lot of preparation that goes into (making a return)," Dennis said after he scored his first regular season goal in Rising's match against Orange County SC on June 7. "I had been injured for 12 weeks, so I just stayed present in the moment and did what I needed to get back healthy. When the time came, it was just about taking my moment."

Dennis and Rising return to action against Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) Friday, July 4, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







