Noah Fuson, Aldair Sanchez and Albert Dikwa Chico Named to USL Jägermeister Cup Round 3 Team of the Round

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After a dominant 4-1 win over USL League One club Portland Hearts of Pine at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC announced today that defender Aldair Sanchez and forwards Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Noah Fuson have been named to the Team of the Round for Round 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Earning the most representation out of any team in the competition, the slate of honors marks the second time in three rounds that Rhode Island FC has had three players named to the Team of the Round.

Chico headlined the performance on Friday, scoring his first career hat-trick for Rhode Island FC. The feat was the first in the history of the Jägermeister Cup, the first at Centreville Bank Stadium and the first of the season for Rhode Island FC. The action started in the 18th minute when Chico got on the end of Maxi Rodriguez's floated ball into the penalty area, using his outstretched leg to loft the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Then, just five minutes into the second half, Sanchez picked up his first of two assists on the night when he found a streaking Chico at the near post, who snuck the ball by the goalkeeper with a crafty touch from close range to make it 2-0. Eight minutes later, Chico completed a well-rounded trio of goals with a towering header at the back post to put the Ocean State club in cruise control.

With five minutes to play in regulation, Sanchez completed his first career multi-assist game for RIFC when he picked out Noah Fuson with an inch-perfect curling ball that split the Portland defense. After capitalizing on a defensive error and dribbling uncontested into the penalty area, Fuson neatly tucked a low shot into the bottom-right corner to wrap up RIFC's biggest win at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Chico now leads the team with five goals in all competitions in 2025, and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 16 goals. Aldair Sanchez leads RIFC with five assists in all competitions, while Fuson's goal was his second in 2025.

Chico, Sanchez and Fuson are the second trio of Rhode Island FC players named to the Team of the Round of the newly-expanded USL Jägermeister Cup in 2025:

ROUND DATE NAME HONOR

1 4/27/25 Frank Nodarse Team of the Round

1 4/27/25 Maxi Rodriguez Team of the Round

1 4/27/25 JJ Williams Team of the Round

3 6/27/25 Albert Dikwa "Chico" Team of the Round

3 6/27/25 Aldair Sanchez Team of the Round

3 6/27/25 Noah Fuson Team of the Round

Chico, Sanchez, Fuson and the rest of Rhode Island FC will complete a four-game homestand when the Ocean State club hosts Birmingham Legion FC for its second of three postgame fireworks nights of the summer, presented by Rhode Island Energy. The Independence Day game will conclude with the City of Pawtucket Official Fireworks Show. Tickets for Independence Day are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.







